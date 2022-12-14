Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?

If you've been lucky enough to see the northern lights, it's an experience you'll likely never forget. This is a breathtaking experience that makes you feel like a small part of a very vast world. But the lights are also unpredictable. You need the right kind of weather in the right place at the right time to see them.

If you're lucky enough to be visiting Iceland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Canada, or Alaska, then a sighting is probably not impossible. But what about if you're in Florida? Has there ever been a sighting of the northern lights in Florida? Is it even possible? You may be surprised at the answer.

What is Required to See the Northern Lights?: The northern lights are created because electrically charged particles from space enter the Earth’s upper atmosphere at a very high speed. The winter season in the Arctic is optimal for viewing because the Arctic sky is dark enough for the lights to be seen when conditions are optimal. You also need very clear skies for the best conditions. Sites like Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Alaska offer some of the best opportunities to see the lights.

How Could the Northern Lights Occur in Florida?: Believe it or not, not only is it possible to see the lights in the sunshine state, it has actually happened - twice.

In order for the occurrence to be possible, there would need to be incredibly strong solar winds and a viewing site with little pollution. That's exactly what happened on two different occurrences.

When the Northern Lights Were Viewable in Florida: On September 18, 1941, the lights were viewable in Jacksonville from 7:50 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. The spectacle was said to be beautiful with changing colors. Some equipment being used in Europe during World War II malfunctioned because of electromagnetic storms.

The Florida second sighting of the northern lights also occurred in Jacksonville. But this time, it occurred on March 13, 1989. The lights (which were red) were visible for about an hour and a half starting at around 8 p.m. Following that time, some confused Jacksonville residents began calling 911.

When Might the Northern Lights Be Visible Again in Florida? To get the light show again, we would need another improbably strong solar storm, which doesn't happen very often. The next solar maximum, which is when the sun has the greatest amount of activity during its 11-year solar cycle, is 2025. However, that doesn't quite match up with Florida's record of having the sightings approximately every 50 years, so there is no precise way to predict when the next sighting might be. That said, using the two data points above, the range of 2025-2030 would be a reasonably good guess.

Even if you can't see the northern lights in Florida most of the time, there are ways to figure out what you're able to see in Florida's night sky each night. You can check out the website Time and Date to see what is viewable in the Florida sky right now.