This Unassuming Looking Tree Found in Florida is Among the World's Most "Poisonous and Acidic"

There are things in Florida that you may associate with danger, like snakes, alligators, lightning, and hurricanes. But a tree is probably not something that you consider dangerous.

Unfortunately, there is a tree in Florida that the Guinness Book of World Records has called "the most dangerous tree."

Details about the Origins of the Manchineel (Hippomane Mancinella) Tree: According to the University of Florida, the name Hippomane first came from the Greeks, when the philosopher Theophrastus named a tree hippomane (which means "madness") after he witnessed horses become "crazy" after eating it.

"Manchineel" is from the Spanish term "manzanilla," which means "little apple," since there is fruit on this tree that has the appearance of a small apple. These apples are often referred to as "beach apples."

Manchineel Trees in Florida History: Some say that Ponce de Leon was hit with a poisoned arrow while in Florida and later succumbed to his injuries in Cuba. The alleged poison? The sap from a manchineel tree.

Where Can You Find the Tree in Florida?: The manchineel tree grows in south Florida, the Everglades, and the Keys. It's also found in Mexico, Central America, and some of the Caribbean islands. You'll typically find it growing along mangroves, swamps, and seacoasts.

Toxicity: The sap of this tree is highly acidic. Unfortunately, the sap can ooze out of the tree's bark, fruit, and leaves. If you come in contact with the sap, you can get painful blisters. Even coming in contact with rainwater when standing under the tree can burn you, as can being exposed to smoke if the tree burns. It is said that temporary blindness can occur if the sap gets in one's eyes.

The tree is also toxic to animals, with an exception being Central American iguanas, who can eat the fruits of the tree.

The Tree is a Protected, Endangered Species: Believe it or not, these trees do provide some benefits. Because they typically grow by the waterfront, they help fight beach erosion, so they're actually protected.

Encountering a Manchineel Tree: Many of these trees are posted with warning signs in very specific areas, so it's pretty easy to just steer clear of them. Occasionally, campers or those in very remote areas may encounter them. And again, it is best to avoid contact with them.

In the rare case where someone might have a manchineel on their property, it is strongly recommended you contact a professional for removal.