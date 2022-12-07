This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another Time

It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when households did not have ready access to ice. In the late 1800s, industries that relied upon ice (such as fishing) relied upon ice manufacturing companies to supply the ice that would keep their product fresh.

By the 1900s, those same ice manufacturing companies realized that they could provide ice on a smaller scale and service homes. At that time, the ice box was available and used in homes to keep food from spoiling. Ice boxes were appliances with hollow walls and room for a large block of ice to keep the contents of the box fresh. Ice boxes could not make ice. They could only keep provided ice cold.

The Florida Ice Industry: Florida families who relied upon ice boxes needed manufacturing companies to sell them the ice. That is where the Crystal Ice Company in Pensacola came in. The company was founded around 1930, which was an interesting period because wealthy families were beginning to obtain refrigerators at this time. Those wealthy households didn't need manufactured ice.

So the Crystal Ice Company placed four "ice" buildings in less affluent neighborhoods in Pensacola, Florida.

The Last Remaining "Ice House": There is only one out of the four buildings remaining and it is located at the southeast corner of North Davis Highway and East Jordan Street in Pensacola.

The design of the building leaves no doubt as to its purpose. It literally appears to be made of ice. The design is also efficient and was set up so that cars could drive up to the building, remain in their cars, and use hand signals to indicate how much ice was needed. Each building also had a polar bear on top, but that addition has suffered some damage.

The building was designed and built by contractor Steve Fulghum and is said to be an example of "roadside commercial" architecture. Perhaps a reason for its longevity is its stucco construction. Interestingly, the paint is mixed with mica. So the building sparkles in the sun.

The decorative elements of the building are also interesting. Two stucco columns that look like icicles flank the building. Stucco icicles drop from the roofline and the roughness of the stucco give off the idea that the building is carved from a large, melting block of ice.

The structure was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. The Pensacola News Journal named it one of the “Seven Wonders of Pensacola."

Reviews: Believe it or not, there are actually TripAdvisor and Google reviews for this old building. It has 4.2 out of 5 stars on Google. Many reviewers say it evokes nostalgia and that it is a historic landmark. One TripAdvisor reviewer called it a "mock castle."

If you're in Pensacola, this may be worth a drive-by. It's surrounded by fencing, so you can only look from the street, but if you'd like to experience a bit of nostalgia and see a panhandle landmark, this is a free way to do it.