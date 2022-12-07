Florida Trail Named as One of the Best Hikes to Take This Winter. And There's a Historic Site With an Old House

Hiking can be a great outdoor activity in the winter. It allows you to enjoy being outside, get some fresh air, and partake in a bit of exercise. Hiking in Florida's winter months can be particularly enjoyable because the weather is usually mild, and one never has to worry about snow.

Although there are plenty of places to hike in Florida, the website the Discoverer has recently named one that it said was among the best places in the country to hike this winter. The site also listed destinations like the Boulder River Trail in Washington and the South Rim Loop in Texas, so the Florida pick was in good company.

Why the Discoverer Liked about its Central Florida Pick: The Discoverer chose a destination that is in central Florida and east of Orlando. The site chose the Canaveral National Seashore because of its tranquility and the ability to see wildlife such as migrating birds, dolphins, and whales.

One can explore thousands of plant and animal habitats, as well as ancient Timucua shell mounds. One might see various species of sea turtles, West Indian Manatee, bald eagles, Florida scrub jay, eastern indigo snake, dolphins, wood stork, and peregrine falcons.

The Trails: According to All Trails, the Canaveral National Seashore offers three short, but lovely trails. They are short and easy enough that you could hike them all in one day. And one takes you through an old historic village where you can see an old house. Another takes you to an archeological site, as follows:

The Turtle Mound Trail: This is said to be an easy trail that is all boardwalk. It is 0.3 miles long. This is a very popular trail for birders or those looking for solitude. There are two observation decks with views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Mosquito Lagoon. Dogs on a leash are allowed. There's also a turtle mound, which is an oyster shell midden dating back to 800 A.D. Reviewers give this trail 4.4 out of 5 stars and noted to bring sunscreen, as only about half of the trail is canopied.

Eldora Village Loop: This is a 0.4-mile trail that is considered easy. You'll see a historic house, the Eldora State House, on this trail, as the 19th-century community of Eldora used to call this area home. The home has been restored and is cared for by the national park service. There's an audio guide that you can listen to that will explain the history of the area and the community. Reviewers give this trail 4.2 out of 5 stars, noting that although it wasn't as scenic as the Turtle Mound Trail, the history is interesting.

Castle Windy Trail: This easy hammock trail is 0.8 miles long and is also popular with birders. You can stop at the visitor's center to get a map that explains each stop on the trail along with the plants you might see at each. Much of this trail is canopied. It’s the only trail that leads you from the Ocean to Lagoon, crossing the entire island. This trail earned 3.7 stars from reviewers.

Fees are $20 per vehicle, but the fee is good for seven days. The Apollo Visitor Center is located at

7611 South Atlantic Avenue in New Smyrna Beach.