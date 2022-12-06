What's In Christmas, Florida? (Besides the World's Longest "Alligator?")

This is the time of year when people may develop an interest or curiosity about Christmas, Florida. Why is it named as such? Is it worth a visit? What's does one find there? This article will attempt to answer many such questions about this interesting Florida town.

A Unique Name: Christmas is a small town not very far from Orlando. It was named after Fort Christmas, which was constructed in December of 1837 during the second Seminole War. You won't have any traffic jams here. This is a small community and quiet town.

Themed Streets: Some of the streets in this town are Christmas-themed such as Comet Street and Blitzen Avenue, and others have religious themes like Matthew and Luke Streets.

"Christmas" Postmarks: You can get a postmark from "Christmas" for your holiday cards and little ones can drop off letters to Santa in a designated mailbox with no postage necessary. Santa himself has been known to make an appearance to postmark cards.

A Christmas Display All Year Long: Head to State Road 50 and Fort Christmas Road and you'll see a Christmas tree that is decorated year-round, as well as a nativity scene. Santa and his sleigh are here as well. There is also a sign that says, "The permanent Christmas tree at Christmas Florida is the symbol of love and goodwill; the Christmas Spirit every day in the year."

Swampy, The World's Longest Alligator: Christmas is home to a 200-foot-long building that looks like a gator. According to World Record Academy, this makes Swampy the world's longest "alligator." Even better, Swampy is part of an attraction called Jungle Adventures, home to many native Florida animals.

Fort Christmas: Probably the best-known draw of this town is Fort Christmas. The current building is a replica of the original Fort. In addition to the fort itself, there are traditional Florida “cracker” homes, a sugar mill, a schoolhouse, and a museum. The Fort sits on a traditional, shaded park made up of 143 acres with picnic pavilions, playgrounds, and sports courts. Admission is free.

Access to Nature: The town is surrounded by plenty of marshland. If you're looking for a great way to spend the day outdoors, consider Orlando Wetlands Park, which is a nice place for horseback riding, hiking, and birding. Another great option for birders is Tosohatchee Wildlife Management, part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, but you can also go fishing, hiking, or boating. If you're up for an adventure, try Backwoods Airboat Adventures.

You won't find a commercial Christmas in this small Florida town, but you will find plenty of charm.