The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites

Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly.

According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.

Here are some diners from all over Florida that are often mentioned as the best:

Eat This Not That's Pick for the Best Diner in the State: Eat This Not That is a food website. It recently chose the best diner in every state in the United States. For Florida, it chose Southern Charm Cafe in Cape Canaveral for classic southern comfort food and country charm. The restaurant's website says they focus on delicious southern cooking and southern hospitality.

Now, here are the picks from the travel websites:

Reececliff Family Diner, Lakeland: This dinner racks up points for both its food and its longevity. It's Lakeland's oldest restaurant, having opened in 1934. Their head chef has been making their specialty pies for over 40 years. The food is made from scratch, and the biscuits and corn beef hash are standouts.

The Starlite Diner, Daytona Beach: This joint originally started as a soda shop, but moved into its current location in 1948. Many reviewers rave about the milkshakes, the expert preparation of the varied menu, and the good value for the price.

Uptown Cafe, Tallahassee: This establishment serves brunch all day long. Diners rave about the friendly service and extremely generous portion sizes. Some foods are also served with a creative flair, like the garlic dill cheese grits.

Joe's Diner, Naples: A favorite breakfast spot for locals and a winner of USA's "best breakfast" award, this diner serves traditional fare at a fair price. Reviewers love the sausage biscuits and pot roast. Many mentioned the very large portion sizes.

Johnny Angel's Diner, Jacksonville: If you are looking for a classic diner vibe, this one may fit the bill. It often has classic car cruise-ins, and the decor is straight out of the 1950s. The food is handmade from scratch. And and although the restaurant is probably best known for its burger and fries, there's a nice selection of shakes and malts as well.

Nick's 50s Diner, West Palm Beach: This classic diner is known for its very efficient service, so patrons rarely have to wait. It has an extensive menu so there is something for everyone. Many reviewers liked the milkshakes and the PB and J french toast.

Pinky's, Tampa: This is a cute diner in south Tampa that serves traditional American fare. Diners rave about the frittatas, the oatmeal pancakes, and the bacon and cheese grits. They also offer bottomless coffee.

43rd Street Deli & Breakfast House, Gainesville: Although you'll find many traditional dishes here, this place is somewhat known for its breakfast and vegetarian options. It's reviewers say it offers large portion sizes, excellent service, and reasonable prices with a vintage diner vibe.