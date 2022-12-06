The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3YoW_0jYzAeZH00
Photo bySpencer Davis, UnsplashonUnsplash

Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly.

According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.

Here are some diners from all over Florida that are often mentioned as the best:

Eat This Not That's Pick for the Best Diner in the State: Eat This Not That is a food website. It recently chose the best diner in every state in the United States. For Florida, it chose Southern Charm Cafe in Cape Canaveral for classic southern comfort food and country charm. The restaurant's website says they focus on delicious southern cooking and southern hospitality.

Now, here are the picks from the travel websites:

Reececliff Family Diner, Lakeland: This dinner racks up points for both its food and its longevity. It's Lakeland's oldest restaurant, having opened in 1934. Their head chef has been making their specialty pies for over 40 years. The food is made from scratch, and the biscuits and corn beef hash are standouts.

The Starlite Diner, Daytona Beach: This joint originally started as a soda shop, but moved into its current location in 1948. Many reviewers rave about the milkshakes, the expert preparation of the varied menu, and the good value for the price.

Uptown Cafe, Tallahassee: This establishment serves brunch all day long. Diners rave about the friendly service and extremely generous portion sizes. Some foods are also served with a creative flair, like the garlic dill cheese grits.

Joe's Diner, Naples: A favorite breakfast spot for locals and a winner of USA's "best breakfast" award, this diner serves traditional fare at a fair price. Reviewers love the sausage biscuits and pot roast. Many mentioned the very large portion sizes.

Johnny Angel's Diner, Jacksonville: If you are looking for a classic diner vibe, this one may fit the bill. It often has classic car cruise-ins, and the decor is straight out of the 1950s. The food is handmade from scratch. And and although the restaurant is probably best known for its burger and fries, there's a nice selection of shakes and malts as well.

Nick's 50s Diner, West Palm Beach: This classic diner is known for its very efficient service, so patrons rarely have to wait. It has an extensive menu so there is something for everyone. Many reviewers liked the milkshakes and the PB and J french toast.

Pinky's, Tampa: This is a cute diner in south Tampa that serves traditional American fare. Diners rave about the frittatas, the oatmeal pancakes, and the bacon and cheese grits. They also offer bottomless coffee.

43rd Street Deli & Breakfast House, Gainesville: Although you'll find many traditional dishes here, this place is somewhat known for its breakfast and vegetarian options. It's reviewers say it offers large portion sizes, excellent service, and reasonable prices with a vintage diner vibe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
30928 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

The Best Free Places to See Christmas Lights in Florida, According to Travel Websites

With inflation and the prices of many items rising, the Christmas holidays can feel very expensive, and people may be looking for free ways to enjoy a holiday-themed outing. A low-stress, inexpensive, and wholesome way that many people celebrate the holidays is to load up the car and take in some beautiful, twinkling Christmas lights. If you're with family, this is a great way to spend time together. if you're alone, you can turn on some Christmas music and enjoy a relaxing sensory experience.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

This Unassuming Looking Tree Found in Florida is Among the World's Most "Poisonous and Acidic"

There are things in Florida that you may associate with danger, like snakes, alligators, lightning, and hurricanes. But a tree is probably not something that you consider dangerous.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Restaurants With the Best Water Views, According to Southern Living

Florida has almost 8,500 miles of coastline with 12 distinct coasts. And many Florida businesses are able to use Florida's water views to their advantage. When the weather is nice (and that's much of the time in the sunshine state) it can be wonderful to have a lovely meal looking at the water, or better yet, the sunset.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The 12 Florida Coasts and Theories on How They Got Their Names

There are different ways that people will try to explain a Florida location. For example, one might say "the panhandle" or "central Florida." But when one is talking about a place close to Florida's nearly 8,500 miles of coastline, it is often easier to describe the location in terms of which coast it is on. And Florida has no less than 12 of them. Below is a list of each coast and details on whether there is a theory about how that coast got its name.

Read full story
Pensacola, FL

This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another Time

Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when households did not have ready access to ice. In the late 1800s, industries that relied upon ice (such as fishing) relied upon ice manufacturing companies to supply the ice that would keep their product fresh.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Trail Named as One of the Best Hikes to Take This Winter. And There's a Historic Site With an Old House

Photo byJud McCranie, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Hiking can be a great outdoor activity in the winter. It allows you to enjoy being outside, get some fresh air, and partake in a bit of exercise. Hiking in Florida's winter months can be particularly enjoyable because the weather is usually mild, and one never has to worry about snow.

Read full story

What's In Christmas, Florida? (Besides the World's Longest "Alligator?")

Photo byformulanone from Huntsville, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. This is the time of year when people may develop an interest or curiosity about Christmas, Florida. Why is it named as such? Is it worth a visit? What's does one find there? This article will attempt to answer many such questions about this interesting Florida town.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Towns that Have Been Called a "Must Visit" for Christmas

Photo byHeath Cajandig, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Since gifts have become so expensive and temporary, some families and friends opt to give one another experiences instead of material gifts. A trip or visit to a town decked out for the Christmas holiday is a great example of a gift that is also a memory-making experience. Not only do you get to see something lovely, but you'll get to spend quality time with the other person.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Free, Low-Cost, and Paid Drive-Through Animal Viewings and Safaris in Florida

There are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in Florida. The state and national parks offer a plethora of opportunities to see animals that are native to Florida on foot. But the sunshine state also has some attractions that offer drive-through animal viewings and safaris that don't even require that you exit your car. You can avoid the heat and the crowds while seeing both native animals and species that you normally wouldn't see in Florida.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?

A person's credit score can be an important factor in one's financial health. After all, credit scores are used to determine eligibility for mortgages, car loans, apartment rentals, and even the interest rates for which one might qualify.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

This Florida Park's Tropical Climate Isn't Found Anywhere Else in the U.S. And You Can Sample its Exotic Fruits.

Photo byCorwinhee, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many parks are well-known tourist destinations in south Florida, such as Biscayne National Park, the Everglades National Park, and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, to name just a few.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The Best Barbecue Restaurants in Florida, According to Southern Living and Travel Websites

Photo byvxla from Chicago, US, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Barbecuing is arguably a simple way to cook. Depending on how fancy one wants to be, all you need is meat, sauce, and a grill. Of course, some cooks have the process down to an elevated science, and some restaurants can have such a mastery of barbecue that people line up for a taste.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Rare, White Eastern DiamondBack Rattlesnakes Have Been Spotted in Florida. What Causes This Mutation? How Rare is it?

Photo byAnthonymckay, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Rattlesnakes elicit fear in many people because they are venomous vipers. Their rattles - which can seem ominous and menacing - may not help their image. However, most snakes try to escape any encounter before biting and will use their rattles as a warning.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Christmas Celebrations in Florida's State Parks

There is no shortage of Christmas events for people living in or visiting Florida. Hotels, theme parks, and malls have special events, but these can feel commercialized to some.

Read full story
Florida State

The Best Bakeries in Florida in 2022 According to Food and Travel Websites

Walking into a bakery can put a person in a good mood. There's something delightful about the smells of warm baked goods and the sight of a plethora of sweet treats from which to choose.

Read full story
Florida State

Free and Low-Cost Places in Florida to Experience an Old Fashioned Christmas

Photo byTricia63, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. For many, Christmas has evolved over the years as technology has advanced, prices have risen, and societal norms have arguably changed. Some people embrace these changes, and others long for a time when Christmas was a bit more simple or "old-fashioned."

Read full story
Florida State

Florida City Mentioned as Being Similar to Europe at Christmas Time

Christmas in Europe is a bucket list item for some. However, travel can be expensive, especially during the holidays. Plus, airline cancellations and delays can add wait time to what may already be quite a long trip.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It

Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy