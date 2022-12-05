Free, Low-Cost, and Paid Drive-Through Animal Viewings and Safaris in Florida

There are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in Florida. The state and national parks offer a plethora of opportunities to see animals that are native to Florida on foot.

But the sunshine state also has some attractions that offer drive-through animal viewings and safaris that don't even require that you exit your car. You can avoid the heat and the crowds while seeing both native animals and species that you normally wouldn't see in Florida.

Below is a list of drive-thru animal viewings and safaris that may be worth a visit. Some are free. Others are low-cost. And a few require higher-priced admission fees. All admission prices are listed.

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, Apopka: This is a free experience, although donations are accepted. This is an 11-mile drive with places to pull over and walk if you are so inclined. There's an audio tour available as well as a butterfly checklist to help you identify what you might see, including alligators, otters, bobcats, plenty of birds, butterflies, and other animals.

Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area, Christmas: For only $3 per vehicle, you can drive this 18-mile loop where you might see birds, deer, turkeys, and alligators. There are places to stop and park if you'd like to get out and stretch your legs. You can also fish in the two fishing lakes on site.

St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, Near Tallahassee: This is a 7-mile drive where you travel through pinelands and salt marshes to see animals and an old lighthouse. It's about 25 miles from Tallahassee. The refuge itself is over 70,000 acres and contains 44 species of mammals, 271 species of birds, and 38 species of amphibians/reptiles. Some are permanently on-site and others are seasonal. You can see animals native to Florida here like black bears, whooping cranes, deer, and turkeys. The cost is only $5 per vehicle.

Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, Titusville: This is a 7-mile, one-way drive that is a great way to see wildlife such as gators, turtles, countless bird species, and otters. A self-guided map educates visitors about each numbered location along the route. There are places to stop for observation and walks. This destination is very reasonably priced at $10 per vehicle.

Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari, Kenansville, Florida: This safari in Osceola county allows you to enjoy the safari experience in the comfort of your own vehicle, but there is the option of hand-feeding giraffes if you'd like a more hands-on experience. This destination is home to more than 200 animals from North America and the Wilds of Africa. You might see zebras, sloths, lemurs, eland antelope, scimitar oryx, American bison, and mouflon sheep, to name just a few. Admission is $33 per adult and $23 per child.

Lion Country Safari, West Palm Beach: The largest true safari in Florida, you can see over 800 animals here over 600 acres. Large herds of animals roam in the open. The attraction boasts the largest herds of rhinos, giraffes, and zebra on the continent. The safari is also part of a larger attraction where you can visit a water park, and enjoy rides and entertainment. Tickets for visitors 10 years old and up are $45.

Giraffe Ranch, Dade City: This 46-acre ranch in central Florida allows you to see exotic animals like primates, pygmy hippos, rhinos, and zebra. You can also see antelope, deer, otters, and camels. This experience is more expensive at $150 per vehicle.