What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgkIx_0jV3fXFd00
Photo byAvery Evans, UnsplashonUnsplash

A person's credit score can be an important factor in one's financial health. After all, credit scores are used to determine eligibility for mortgages, car loans, apartment rentals, and even the interest rates for which one might qualify.

According to Equifax, a "good" credit score is considered to be 670 to 739, while 740 to 799 is considered "very good," and 800 and up is considered "excellent."

The Average Credit Score in the United States: According to a recent study by WalletHub, the average American has a credit score of 695, which puts many Americans toward the bottom end of the "good" credit score range.

Determining Variations Within the States: WalletHub wanted to know if credit scores varied throughout the United States, so it analyzed credit scores as of October 2022 from residents in each of the 50 states using TransUnion data.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida came in number 36 of 50, or in the bottom 25%. Florida's average credit score was 689 or 6 points lower than the national average. However, this is just the average. Some Florida cities have higher credit scores than others.

Which Florida City Had the Best Credit Scores? According to a WalletHub study that looked at credit scores in cities rather than states, the Villages, a fast-growing retirement community in Sumter county, had the highest average credit scores in the state at 778.77.

Theories as to Why Florida Lags Behind Some Other States: Experian did a similar survey to the WalletHub survey, and it found that the average Floridian had a FICO score of 701, which was 13 points lower than the national average.

The Miami Herald asked a HUD-certified housing counselor named Lorenzo Varon what might be the cause of Florida's lag when it comes to credit stores.

Varon said that several factors may be to blame, such as the rising costs of housing, utility bills, property taxes, and inflation. Varon also said that Florida can be home to populations that have a "bare credit history" and must therefore turn to payday lenders when they are in a financial bind.

Some experts say that Florida's diverse population may also contribute to varying credit scores. According to WalletHub's Jill Gonzalez, Florida has a mix of young people with little established financial stability and retirees who have a longer financial history.

Which States Had the Best Credit Scores? Which Had the Worst?: Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Vermont scored best, all having credit scores over 718.

Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi scored the worst, all with credit scores of lower than 672.

The Rest of the List: Although credit scores for Floridians are probably informative to those reading in Florida, it is also interesting to see how the other states did. Here is the rest of WalletHub's list. The states listed first have the best or highest credit scores. The number beside each state is the average resident credit score.

1 Minnesota 724

2 New Hampshire 719

3 Vermont 718

4 Massachusetts 716

5 South Dakota 715

6 North Dakota 715

7 Hawaii 715

8 Washington 714

9 Oregon 712

10 Nebraska 712

11 Wisconsin 711

12 Colorado 711

13 Iowa 710

14 Idaho 709

15 Montana 708

16 Maine 708

17 Utah 707

18 Connecticut 706

19 Rhode Island 706

20 New Jersey 705

21 Pennsylvania 704

22 New York 704

23 Alaska 703

24 California 703

25 Wyoming 700

26 Virginia 699

27 Michigan 699

28 Illinois 698

29 Maryland 696

30 Kansas 695

31 Arizona 694

32 Ohio 693

33 Delaware 693

34 Indiana 691

35 Missouri 690

36 Florida 689

37 North Carolina 686

38 Tennessee 682

39 New Mexico 682

40 Nevada 679

41 South Carolina 678

42 Kentucky 678

43 West Virginia 676

44 Georgia 675

45 Texas 674

46 Oklahoma 673

47 Arkansas 673

48 Alabama 672

49 Louisiana 668

50 Mississippi 662

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
30619 followers

More from L. Cane

What's In Christmas, Florida? (Besides the World's Longest "Alligator?")

Photo byformulanone from Huntsville, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. This is the time of year when people may develop an interest or curiosity about Christmas, Florida. Why is it named as such? Is it worth a visit? What's does one find there? This article will attempt to answer many such questions about this interesting Florida town.

Read full story
Florida State

The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites

Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly. According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Towns that Have Been Called a "Must Visit" for Christmas

Photo byHeath Cajandig, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Since gifts have become so expensive and temporary, some families and friends opt to give one another experiences instead of material gifts. A trip or visit to a town decked out for the Christmas holiday is a great example of a gift that is also a memory-making experience. Not only do you get to see something lovely, but you'll get to spend quality time with the other person.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Free, Low-Cost, and Paid Drive-Through Animal Viewings and Safaris in Florida

There are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in Florida. The state and national parks offer a plethora of opportunities to see animals that are native to Florida on foot. But the sunshine state also has some attractions that offer drive-through animal viewings and safaris that don't even require that you exit your car. You can avoid the heat and the crowds while seeing both native animals and species that you normally wouldn't see in Florida.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

This Florida Park's Tropical Climate Isn't Found Anywhere Else in the U.S. And You Can Sample its Exotic Fruits.

Photo byCorwinhee, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many parks are well-known tourist destinations in south Florida, such as Biscayne National Park, the Everglades National Park, and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, to name just a few.

Read full story
Florida State

The Best Barbecue Restaurants in Florida, According to Southern Living and Travel Websites

Photo byvxla from Chicago, US, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Barbecuing is arguably a simple way to cook. Depending on how fancy one wants to be, all you need is meat, sauce, and a grill. Of course, some cooks have the process down to an elevated science, and some restaurants can have such a mastery of barbecue that people line up for a taste.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Rare, White Eastern DiamondBack Rattlesnakes Have Been Spotted in Florida. What Causes This Mutation? How Rare is it?

Photo byAnthonymckay, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Rattlesnakes elicit fear in many people because they are venomous vipers. Their rattles - which can seem ominous and menacing - may not help their image. However, most snakes try to escape any encounter before biting and will use their rattles as a warning.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Christmas Celebrations in Florida's State Parks

There is no shortage of Christmas events for people living in or visiting Florida. Hotels, theme parks, and malls have special events, but these can feel commercialized to some.

Read full story
Florida State

The Best Bakeries in Florida in 2022 According to Food and Travel Websites

Walking into a bakery can put a person in a good mood. There's something delightful about the smells of warm baked goods and the sight of a plethora of sweet treats from which to choose.

Read full story
Florida State

Free and Low-Cost Places in Florida to Experience an Old Fashioned Christmas

Photo byTricia63, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. For many, Christmas has evolved over the years as technology has advanced, prices have risen, and societal norms have arguably changed. Some people embrace these changes, and others long for a time when Christmas was a bit more simple or "old-fashioned."

Read full story
Florida State

Florida City Mentioned as Being Similar to Europe at Christmas Time

Christmas in Europe is a bucket list item for some. However, travel can be expensive, especially during the holidays. Plus, airline cancellations and delays can add wait time to what may already be quite a long trip.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It

Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living

Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Where Can You Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Florida?

For those who live up North, going to a Christmas tree farm and cutting down one's own Christmas tree can be a cherished holiday tradition. Kids often love picking out the tree, and adults hold tight to the memories that are made when bringing the tree home and decorating it. Not to mention the wonderful smell a live tree gives off.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group

Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Several Florida Cities Mentioned as Places Where You Need to Earn Over $100,000 Per Year to Buy A Home

It's no secret that home prices have risen dramatically all over the United States this year. In many areas of the country, housing prices have risen over 20% when compared to the year before. And in Florida, that figure is typically even higher.

Read full story
4 comments
Key West, FL

You Can Tour Ernest Hemingway's Florida Home and See Descendents of His Six-Toed Cats

Photo byAndreas Lamecker, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Ernest Hemingway was a world-famous author who is best known for novels like The Sun Also Rises and The Old Man and the Sea, for which he won the Nobel Prize. Although Hemingway spent part of his early life in Europe and his later life in Cuba, he lived in Key West, Florida from 1931 to 1939.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of Vacations to Take With Kids Before They Grow Up

Vacationing with children can be an effective way to create lifelong memories that the entire family can share. Children may even grow up and take their own children to the original destination to relive cherished memories. In this way, the vacation becomes a tradition of sorts.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy