Where Can You Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Florida?

For those who live up North, going to a Christmas tree farm and cutting down one's own Christmas tree can be a cherished holiday tradition. Kids often love picking out the tree, and adults hold tight to the memories that are made when bringing the tree home and decorating it. Not to mention the wonderful smell a live tree gives off.

Those living in Florida may wonder if this experience is off-limits, since a warmer climate may limit the type of trees that can be grown. Thankfully, Floridians can still cut their own Christmas trees. Florida has Christmas tree farms and even a national forest where you can find pretty live trees that can be decorated. You just need to know where to look, as follows:

The Ocala National Forest: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s permit system helps people find a Christmas tree in a national forest nearby. For Floridians, that is the Ocala National Forest. The program is meant to help keep forests healthy by removing trees to help open up areas that provide food for wildlife.

Users can buy a permit to cut down a tree in the Ocala National Forest here. Permits are $10 and the season begins November 22nd. This is arguably cheaper than buying a tree at a retail establishment and it helps the environment, but the trees are sand pine trees, which are native to Florida.

Santa's Christmas Tree Forest: This farm in Eustis offers experiences outside of Christmas trees, although you can cut your own trees here. There's a petting zoo, a zip line, horse and pony rides, visits with Santa, and food. Note that these items do require a purchased ticket.

Lazy Lay Acres Christmas Tree Farm: This is a popular tree farm in the Tampa Bay area because it is located in Dade City. Designed to look like the foothills of North Carolina, this farm sells sand pines, red cedars, and Carolina sapphires. The same family has owned and operated this farm for 30 years.

Ergle Christmas Tree Farm is also located in Dade City and is the longest-running tree farm in Florida. The farm sits on 24 acres. There's no entrance fee, a generous parking lot, and offerings of Carolina sapphire, cedar, and sand pine.

.Songer's Christmas Tree Farm: This farm located in Middleburg Florida will open on November 25th and may only remain open for a limited time depending upon inventory, so check availability first. They sell cedar, sand pine, spruce pine, Carolina sapphire, and Leyland cypress. They also sell potted Christmas trees if you'd like to plant your own.

Tips for Cutting Down Your Own Tree: Some Floridians have never cut down their own tree before. So here are a few tips:

  • Measure First: Make sure you know how much room you have in your home and on your vehicle. Bring a tape measure to the farm so there are no surprises.
  • Have an Assistant: Don't push the tree down when cutting it. Doing so will cause the bark to splinter. Instead, have an assistant lightly support the tree during cutting it so that it doesn't fall or split.
  • Give it a Fresh Start: When you get the tree home, cut off an inch from the bottom of the trunk so the tree can get more nutrients. Use room temperature - not cold - water. That can shock the tree.

