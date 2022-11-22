Several Florida Cities Mentioned as Places Where You Need to Earn Over $100,000 Per Year to Buy A Home

L. Cane

Photo by Tessa Wilson, Unsplash

It's no secret that home prices have risen dramatically all over the United States this year. In many areas of the country, housing prices have risen over 20% when compared to the year before. And in Florida, that figure is typically even higher.

The average price of a home in the United States is currently around $350,000. In Florida, that figure is around $407,000. With prices so high, you may not be surprised to learn that a recent study from the real estate website Redfin indicated that several Florida cities required sharp increases in income in order to buy a home.

Specifically, in most cases, Floridians will need to earn over $100,000 per year to buy a home in the cities that made Redfin's list of places where income requirements increased the most.

While that information may not be surprising, the Florida cities that made the top 10 may not be the cities that one might assume. They are as follows, from the highest salary increase to the lowest:

North Port: According to the study, one needs $131,535 to buy a home in this city in Sarasota county. That's an increase of almost 74% from last year. According to Point 2 Homes, the average household income in North Port is $87,788, so many residents do not meet the $131K threshold.

Miami: The income needed to buy a home in Miami has risen almost 64% over the course of a year according to Redfin. One would need a yearly salary of $128,892 to afford a home here. Considering that the average household income is $74,731, that may be a stretch for many.

Tampa: This city close to Tampa Bay is not far behind Miami, with just over a 62% increase in the income needed to buy a home, at $101,682. Tampa's average household income is higher than some of the others, at $91,281, but it is still less than the amount that the Redfin study says is needed.

Cape Coral: This city, which is known for having 400 miles of canals, requires an income of 60.6% higher than a year ago to own a home, per Redfin. The income needed is now $104,943. With an average household income of $78,434, that's more than many people earn each year.

West Palm Beach: Parts of West Palm Beach are known to be made up of wealthy households, so it may be no surprise that this south Florida city made the top 10, where you'd need an income of $115,707 to buy a home, up 58.7% from last year. The average annual household income is lower than you might expect, though, at $79,129.

3 Additional Cities in the Top 15: The cities listed above made the top 10, but three more Florida cities were within the top 15, and only one required a yearly income of under $100,000. That was Jacksonville, with a required income of $97,651. The other two cities in the top 15 were Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale, both of which required an income of around $105,000.

Renters in Florida Face Increasing Competition, Pricing, and Arrears: As you can see from the data above, 8 of the top 15 cities were in Florida. That means that more people will be unable to afford home ownership and, therefore, more people will need to rent.

Statistics for Florida renters can be just discouraging as data for potential homeowners. Areas like Miami and Orlando have been found to be among the most competitive markets for renters in the country. At times, Florida residents have seen the sharpest rent increases in the nation. As a result, Florida was mentioned in a list of states that were most behind on rent payments, with Miami being one of the top cities in the nation in arrears.

