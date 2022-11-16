Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall

There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.

The website The Grio has suggested four destinations that may be desirable for fall in Florida. They were:

Kissimmee: The Grio stressed that the Walt Disney World attractions are actually closer to Kissimmee than Orlando. These attractions can be a more pleasant experience without the heat and humidity. Kissimmee also has some world-class resorts like the Gaylord Palms Resort, which offers so many amenities that you may never need to leave the resort for additional entertainment.

The Grio suggested fine dining at David’s Club, Omni Resort at ChampionsGate, and visiting Star Wars Galaxy's Edge if you are a Star Wars fan. For a different theme park experience, try an airboat ride at Wild Florida which is only a short drive away.

New Smyrna Beach: The Grio called this town "one of the finest surf towns in America" and appreciated the 17 miles of beach and art exhibitions. The site suggested dining at Outriggers Tiki Bar & Grille to watch the yachts while you enjoy your meal. And if you check out The Hub on Canal, you'll see an interesting array of art from local artisans.

Jacksonville: This city is the 12th most populous in the United States so it's no surprise that you'll find beaches, restaurants, art, and culture to indulge in here. The site suggested dining at North Beach Fish Camp and visiting Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens to get your nature fix. If you'd like to focus on a beach activity, you could learn to surf at Jacksonville Surf & Paddle. And since you're visiting in the fall, you could also take in a Jaguars game.

Orlando: Of course, no trip to Orlando would be complete without visiting theme parks like Universal Studios, but there are also attractions like Lake Eola Park and Harry P Leu Gardens that are usually less crowded. The Grio suggested a stay at the Caribe Royale Resort and a meal at Milkhouse Orlando, where you'll have the choice of several locally-owned joints like Foxtail Coffee Co., Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Cicchetti Kitchen, and The Ravenous Pig Brewing.

These are the four destinations that the Grio chose, but many Florida towns are good choices in the fall. Florida's state parks and wilderness preserves can also arguably be sound choices.