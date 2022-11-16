The Smallest Post Office in the United States is in Florida, and You Can Send a Specialized Postcard From It

When you think of a post office, you likely think of a utilitarian government building that is generously sized. After all, most post offices house post office boxes, employees who sort the mail, and clerks who sell stamps and help customers ship packages.

It's a fair bet that you're not picturing a closet-sized, 7x8-foot shed, but that is an accurate description of the smallest post office in the United States, located in Ochopee, Florida, where the population is about 133 people. Yes, the post office is only about 61 square feet.

People generally don't see post offices as tourist attractions either, but the Ochopee post office welcomes visitors from all over the world to see its unique size and enduring character. Visitors enjoy getting a selfie with it, talking to the clerk, mailing a specialized postcard, or getting their mail stamped by the post office.

The History of Ochopee and its Post Office: This little building didn't start out as a post office. Originally, it was a shed that housed pipes for a tomato farm. Ochopee is a small town in Collier county right outside of the Everglades. The town began as a tomato-farming community and is still home to some small businesses and attractions such as the Big Cypress National Preserve, the Skunk Ape Research Center, Joanie's Crab Shack, and Wootens Airboats.

In 1953, a fire destroyed the Ochopee general store and post office, so a substitute was needed. The little shed became the town's post office and has been in service ever since. (It's also a ticket station for Trailway bus lines.) The post office services three counties, and the mail carrier for this location has a route that runs 132 miles long.

Experiences of People Who Visit: Reviews indicate that the clerks who work in this tiny post office are happy and polite. The post office has room for a phone and computer, plus it's air-conditioned, but only one person can fit in the office at a time. Clerks welcome tourists from all over the world, and you can buy a pre-stamped postcard and mail it.

If you are in the Everglades, this is a quick, unique stop. Almost all reviewers shared a positive experience, and many have posted photos, as the post office is somewhat cute and picturesque.

The address is 38000 Tamiami Trail East in Ochopee. The post office closes at 4 p.m. on weekdays and also for lunch.