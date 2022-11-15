Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're Claustrophobic

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InwVE_0jBMk02S00
Alan Youngblood, Unsplash

Claustrophobia, the fear of confined spaces, is not uncommon. It is estimated that around 12.5 percent of the population suffers from it. Unfortunately for those with this condition, some experiences require that you be exposed to confined spaces to enjoy them, and vacation or travel experiences are no exception.

The travel website the Discoverer recently released a list of experiences and adventures that, while exhilarating, you may want to skip if you're claustrophobic.

How Did Florida Fare?: There were 7 destinations on the list and Florida had one of them - the Devil's Spring System in High Springs, Florida. The publication called the cavern system "nothing short of spectacular," with its clean, clear water and breathtaking views.

While none of the three dive sites that make up the system - the Devil’s Eye, Devil’s Ear, and Little Devil - are horrifyingly deep, diving within the caverns and tunnels within them is still an adventurous activity that probably wouldn't appeal to those with a fear of enclosed spaces.

The Devil's Spring System is in Ginnie Springs, a Popular Place for Tubing, Paddling, and Swimming: The Devil's Spring System is located within Ginnie Springs, which is a privately owned park in Gilchrist County. In addition to diving, visitors can also swim, snorkel, canoe, kayak, paddleboard, and tube. In fact, Ginnie Springs is one of the most popular tubing destinations in Florida. The water remains near 72 degrees year-round.

The destination is also popular with those wanting to camp. There are 129 electric campsites as well as primitive opportunities. There's also a general store, a grill that serves food, and wifi.

Details on the Devil's Spring System for Cave Divers: You must be a trained cave diver to navigate the spectacular limestone tunnels in this system, but for those with training, The Devil's System is a premier dive site, attracting divers from all over the world.

The three springs that make up the Devil’s Spring System produce nearly 80 million gallons of water daily. The park enforces a strict "no lights" policy, and only certified cavern or cave divers may enter the water while carrying dive lights.

The spring known as "Little Devil" is 50 feet long and four-foot-wide, and the Ginnie Springs website says that divers who descend to the bottom will have a breathtaking view once they look skyward.

The spring known as Devil’s Eye is a round opening, about 20 feet across. The entrance will take you to a small cavern, which only certified cave divers can enter.

Finally, Devil’s Ear is an opening where the Devil Spring run joins with the Santa Fe River. At the bottom of this opening, water gushes up with a strong force. Divers who look up from the basin can sometimes see a stained-glass effect caused by the river water.

For certified cave divers, this experience can be exhilarating. But for those who would rather avoid closed-in spaces, there is plenty to do at Ginnie Springs above the ground.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
28351 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

What is the Most Popular Grocery Store in Florida? Which Sees the Most Traffic? Which is Less Expensive?

Shopping is a task that many of us cannot skip. Our families must have groceries in order to eat, run the household, and complete essential daily tasks. According to the Time Use Institute, the average American spends 41 minutes per week grocery shopping, so the task may as well be as enjoyable as one can make it. That is why many shoppers have strong opinions as to the identity of their favorite grocery store.

Read full story
217 comments
Florida State

Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States

Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website

Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Affordable Places to Retire on the Water

Many people see living by the water as a luxury that one might be able to enjoy in one's later years if one is very lucky. After all, property in waterfront cities tends to be more expensive and scarce. And although the sunshine state is known for its beaches and lakes, not every home is within proximity to the water.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall

There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.

Read full story
1 comments
Ochopee, FL

The Smallest Post Office in the United States is in Florida, and You Can Send a Specialized Postcard From It

When you think of a post office, you likely think of a utilitarian government building that is generously sized. After all, most post offices house post office boxes, employees who sort the mail, and clerks who sell stamps and help customers ship packages.

Read full story
11 comments
Ocala, FL

You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida Farm

Seeing a Gypsy Vanner horse trotting in a field is a sight that might give you pause. The horse is arguably beautiful, as many horses are, but the silky hair that covers their hooves and their powerful grace make them unique and striking. They're also a new, relatively rare breed. And you can see them right here in Florida. In fact, the farm where they live is a top attraction in Ocala.

Read full story
75 comments
Florida State

This Florida Destination is Listed Among World-Wide Destinations You Should Visit Off-Season Right Now

Many popular destinations are equally as attractive off-season. There are still things to do, see, and enjoy, but there may be fewer crowds, cheaper hotel rates, and sometimes, better weather. In the case of Florida, off-season often means avoiding the heat and humidity of summer, a time when many families choose to travel to Florida.

Read full story
Florida State

The Most Underrated and Overrated Attractions in Florida, According to Reviewers

Jedi94 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's no shortage of attractions in the sunshine state. Tourism is an important industry for Florida's economy, so there are plenty of offerings for visitors who'd like to be entertained while visiting. With so many choices, you're bound to have some hits and some misses.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

The Best Pizza Restaurant in Florida, According to Italian Pizza Experts and Travel Websites

It's arguably fair to say that Americans love pizza. According to a poll conducted by CiCi’s Pizza, the average American will consume about 6,000 slices of pizza over their lifetime. That same survey found that one-third of respondents ate pizza at least once per week.

Read full story
53 comments
Florida State

The Best Florida Restaurants for Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022, According to a Travel Website

Few would argue that many families consider Thanksgiving one of the most important meals of the year. It is a time for loved ones to gather and express their gratitude to be together. Some enjoy shopping for, preparing, and then cleaning up after that special meal. Others do not and would prefer to focus on spending time enjoying their families rather than preparing food.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

What is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Florida? What is the Most Plentiful?

It's arguably fair to say that many Americans love fast food. It can be inexpensive in comparison to other out-of-home food options. Much of the time, it's quick. And if you like fried food, it can be tasty.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

Wall Street's "Dr. Doom" Predicts Parts of Florida Will be Flooded in 20 Years, With Migration to Other States Possible

World Economic Forumderivative work Connormah CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Economist Nouriel Roubini, otherwise known as "Dr. Doom," is best known for his pessimistic financial predictions. And he sees a pessimistic future for some residents of states like Texas and Florida. He's predicted that severe climate change may force some Floridians and Texans to flee to the midwest and Canada.

Read full story
198 comments
Delray Beach, FL

This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene Gardens

There are plenty of beach towns in Florida that are well-known by travelers. Siesta Key, Clearwater Beach, Miami Beach, Panama City Beach, and Daytona Beach are just some examples. But there are also quaint beach towns that are lesser-known but no less deserving of a visit.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of States with Fastest-Growing Wages, But Inflation Counteracts Wage Growth For Some

Florida's labor market is quite strong, with unemployment currently sitting at around 2.5%, lower than the national average. Overall, the national job market also looks strong, with wage growth across the country. Although workers' wages had stagnated over the last decade, that all changed after the pandemic when employers felt pressured to offer higher wages. According to a recent study, Florida is a standout among other states.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Skunk Ape Headquarters: A Unique Florida Attraction to Educate You About a Humanoid Sasquatch

Florida has no shortage of unique tourist attractions, such as Coral Castle, the world's smallest post office, and Monkey Island to name a few. But Skunk Ape Headquarters is definitely one of the most unique and also among the lesser known.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United States

The appearance of happiness can certainly be subjective. But generally speaking, a person appears happy when they give off a genuine smile and have a relaxed body posture. Apparently, people in some states give off this aura of happiness more than others because the website HouseFresh recently set out to use artificial intelligence to determine which states and cities were among the happiest in the United States.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It

State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.

Read full story
258 comments
Florida State

Florida Destination Mentioned on List of U.S. Tours That Americans Should Take

The United States has much to offer for people who want to see beautiful places and experience unique things. That's true even if you have already seen some of what the United States has to offer. One doesn't have to travel overseas to experience varied tours that educate and entertain. There are plenty in the United States and also in Florida.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy