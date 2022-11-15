Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're Claustrophobic

Claustrophobia, the fear of confined spaces, is not uncommon. It is estimated that around 12.5 percent of the population suffers from it. Unfortunately for those with this condition, some experiences require that you be exposed to confined spaces to enjoy them, and vacation or travel experiences are no exception.

The travel website the Discoverer recently released a list of experiences and adventures that, while exhilarating, you may want to skip if you're claustrophobic.

How Did Florida Fare?: There were 7 destinations on the list and Florida had one of them - the Devil's Spring System in High Springs, Florida. The publication called the cavern system "nothing short of spectacular," with its clean, clear water and breathtaking views.

While none of the three dive sites that make up the system - the Devil’s Eye, Devil’s Ear, and Little Devil - are horrifyingly deep, diving within the caverns and tunnels within them is still an adventurous activity that probably wouldn't appeal to those with a fear of enclosed spaces.

The Devil's Spring System is in Ginnie Springs, a Popular Place for Tubing, Paddling, and Swimming: The Devil's Spring System is located within Ginnie Springs, which is a privately owned park in Gilchrist County. In addition to diving, visitors can also swim, snorkel, canoe, kayak, paddleboard, and tube. In fact, Ginnie Springs is one of the most popular tubing destinations in Florida. The water remains near 72 degrees year-round.

The destination is also popular with those wanting to camp. There are 129 electric campsites as well as primitive opportunities. There's also a general store, a grill that serves food, and wifi.

Details on the Devil's Spring System for Cave Divers: You must be a trained cave diver to navigate the spectacular limestone tunnels in this system, but for those with training, The Devil's System is a premier dive site, attracting divers from all over the world.

The three springs that make up the Devil’s Spring System produce nearly 80 million gallons of water daily. The park enforces a strict "no lights" policy, and only certified cavern or cave divers may enter the water while carrying dive lights.

The spring known as "Little Devil" is 50 feet long and four-foot-wide, and the Ginnie Springs website says that divers who descend to the bottom will have a breathtaking view once they look skyward.

The spring known as Devil’s Eye is a round opening, about 20 feet across. The entrance will take you to a small cavern, which only certified cave divers can enter.

Finally, Devil’s Ear is an opening where the Devil Spring run joins with the Santa Fe River. At the bottom of this opening, water gushes up with a strong force. Divers who look up from the basin can sometimes see a stained-glass effect caused by the river water.

For certified cave divers, this experience can be exhilarating. But for those who would rather avoid closed-in spaces, there is plenty to do at Ginnie Springs above the ground.