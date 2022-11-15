You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida Farm

Seeing a Gypsy Vanner horse trotting in a field is a sight that might give you pause. The horse is arguably beautiful, as many horses are, but the silky hair that covers their hooves and their powerful grace make them unique and striking. They're also a new, relatively rare breed. And you can see them right here in Florida. In fact, the farm where they live is a top attraction in Ocala.

How These Horses Came From Europe to Florida: Floridians Cindy and Dennis Thompson were vacationing in Europe when they saw a beautiful, unusual-looking horse in the English countryside. They then embarked on a quest to learn everything they could about the breed and decided that they wanted to help preserve it and introduce it to more people. So in 1996, they imported the first two Vanners into America. After that, they established the Gypsy Vanner Horse Society, the first official registry for the breed.Today, there are around 5,000 Vanners registered in the United States.

Characteristics of Vanner Horses: The genetic origins of this breed include the shire, the Clydesdale, and British ponies like dales. The horses come in various colors, and their stand-out characteristic is the feather flowing from behind the knees. They're also known for their flowing mane and tail. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, the Vanners have a mild, friendly temperament. Although they're versatile and can pull carts and carriages, they're also a good choice for a family or therapy horse.

Gypsy Gold Horse Farm: If you'd like to see Gypsy Vanners in Florida and are in proximity to Ocala, a visit to the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm may be in order. Owned by Dennis Thompson who brought the original Vanners to the United States, the farm features two opportunities to interact with the horses.

The first is the horses and history tour which includes a one-hour informative lecture by Dennis that covers the breed's unique history as well as information about British gypsy culture. Following the lecture, there is a guided walking tour of the farm where you can meet the stallions, mares, foals, goats, donkeys, and birds who live there. This experience is $45 per person, and children 7 and under are free.

The second option is the walking tour of the farm without the lecture. That option costs $25 for adults and $20 for children. The farm is located at 12501 8th Avenue in Ocala.

Reviews: On TripAdvisor, the farm has a perfect five out of five star review. A few reviewers called it the best tour in Ocala. Some called Dennis' story heartwarming, and several commented on the beauty of the farm. A few described the experience as wholesome. As of this writing, there was not one complaint within the TripAdvisor reviews. Every reviewer seemed very satisfied with the experience, which is quite rare. `

If you love horses and farms, perhaps a trip to Gypsy Gold Horse Farm in Ocala might fit the bill.