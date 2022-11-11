The Best Florida Restaurants for Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022, According to a Travel Website

L. Cane

Few would argue that many families consider Thanksgiving one of the most important meals of the year. It is a time for loved ones to gather and express their gratitude to be together. Some enjoy shopping for, preparing, and then cleaning up after that special meal. Others do not and would prefer to focus on spending time enjoying their families rather than preparing food.

The good news is that many Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day. And the travel website Trips to Discover has listed what it believes are the best, as follows:

Columbia Restaurant, St. Augustine: Although this restaurant has six Florida locations, Trips to Discover recommended the St. Augustine location, which serves a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of roast turkey, stuffing, whipped potatoes, sweet potato casserole, vegetables, and cranberry sauce. Reservations are suggested.

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando: The on-site restaurant Primo is popular with families visiting the theme parks, but anyone might enjoy Primo's a la carte menu that includes turkey, seafood, and fresh food from the on-site garden.

Yacht StarShip, Tampa: Trips to Discover suggested this destination as a fun way to make memories with your family, since you'd be on a yacht enjoying dinner together. After a traditional dinner, you can listen to the DJ and take in the lovely views.

Reunion Resort & Golf Club Orlando: Trips to Discover suggested a stay at this resort in addition to the meal since it has a water park, miniature golf, and pickleball. That said, the food includes a traditional turkey day meal, as well as seasonal dishes.

Max’s Grille, Boca Raton: This restaurant will be serving both their regular menu and Thanksgiving specials, but the publication was excited about the pumpkin cheesecake with the Oreo crust.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island: There's more to like here besides Thanksgiving offerings at the establishment's two restaurants. There's also the official tree lighting, live music, and a fireworks show the day before Thanksgiving. For the turkey day meal, you can choose between the restaurant Salt, which requires reservations, or Coast Restaurant, which offers a traditional southern buffet.

The Alfond Inn at Winter Park: This destination is home to Hamilton’s Kitchen. On Thanksgiving, they’re serving a traditional, southern-style meal that will ultimately benefit the Alfond Inn at Rollins College Scholars Program. So you get a nice meal for a good cause.

Rusty Pelican, Miami and Tampa: Both of these locations are waterfront, so you'll enjoy a great meal and a wonderful view. Both locations offer brunch and an a la carte dinner, as well as a dessert platter.

Omni Amelia Island Resort: There are many dining options at this resort, such as the buffet at Sunrise Cafe, fine dining at Verandah, and the Falcon’s Nest with smoked turkey sandwiches. The resort also features a beach.

Burt & Max’s, Delray Beach: For casual dining, this might be a great option. This restaurant is serving its regular menu in addition to butternut squash and sweet potato bisque, apple and cranberry salad, turkey and stuffing, potatoes, cranberry mustard, and giblet gravy. They even have a doggie diner menu for fur babies.

