Florida Mentioned in List of States with Fastest-Growing Wages, But Inflation Counteracts Wage Growth For Some

Florida's labor market is quite strong, with unemployment currently sitting at around 2.5%, lower than the national average. Overall, the national job market also looks strong, with wage growth across the country. Although workers' wages had stagnated over the last decade, that all changed after the pandemic when employers felt pressured to offer higher wages. According to a recent study, Florida is a standout among other states.

Florida Has Some of Fastest-Growing Wages in the Country: The website Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing changes in weekly wages for the first quarter of 2022. The aim was to see which states' wages grew the fastest. Wyoming had the highest one-year increase in wages, Arkansas had the second, and Florida had the third, with a one-year wage increase of over 10%.

In September of 2022, Florida's minimum wage increased to $11 per hour while tipped employees now earn $6.98.

Florida's Inflation Rate Counteracts its Wage-Growth for Some Floridians: The Bureau of Labor Statistics released inflation information on the Miami-Dade metropolitan area in September of 2022. That overall inflation rate was 10.6% or about the same as Florida's job growth.

It might not be any surprise then that a recent poll found that only 17% of Americans said their wages have kept up with inflation.

,Half of Floridians May Struggle to Pay Bills: A University of South Florida study found that nearly half of those who responded were struggling to pay all of their monthly bills.

Many said they were putting off buying a home due to the sharp increases in home prices in Florida, which in some places have risen over 20%.

The List of States that Had Wages Grow the Fastest: Although reading about Florida's job growth rate is interesting for Floridians, it's also illuminating to see how the rest of the country did. Here is Stacker's list of the states that had wages growing the fastest from lowest to highest.

#50. California

#49. Maryland

#48. Washington

#47. Hawaii

#46. New Jersey

#45. Alaska

#44. New York

#43. Massachusetts

#42. West Virginia

#41. Michigan

#40. New Mexico

#39. Virginia

#38. Rhode Island

#37. Minnesota

#36. Pennsylvania

#35. North Dakota

#34. Missouri

#33. Illinois

#32. Oregon

#31. Ohio

#30. Arizona

#29. Delaware

#28. Kentucky

#27. Iowa

#26. Vermont

#25. New Hampshire

#24. Nevada

#23. Oklahoma

#22. Utah

#21. Alabama

#20. Montana

#19. Idaho

#18. Mississippi

#17. South Dakota

#16. Louisiana

#15. Wisconsin

#14. Texas

#13. Georgia

#12. Tennessee

#11. Colorado

#10. Kansas

#9. Nebraska

#8. South Carolina

#7. Connecticut

#6. North Carolina

#5. Indiana

#4. Maine

#3. Florida

#2. Arkansas

#1. Wyoming