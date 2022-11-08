Skunk Ape Headquarters: A Unique Florida Attraction to Educate You About a Humanoid Sasquatch

Florida has no shortage of unique tourist attractions, such as Coral Castle, the world's smallest post office, and Monkey Island to name a few. But Skunk Ape Headquarters is definitely one of the most unique and also among the lesser known.

What is the Skunk Ape?: This creature is a Bigfoot-like animal that allegedly lives in the Florida Everglades. It gets its name from its foul odor which is thought to occur because the skunk ape lives in the natural habitat of alligator dens. Most people who have claimed to have had an encounter with a skunk ape have mentioned the smell.

Male skunk apes are thought to be as tall as 7 feet and weigh as much as 450 pounds. There have been sightings of skunk apes in Florida as early as 1942. Many have come from Big Cypress National Preserve, but they've been seen in varied locations such as Tallahassee and Palm Beach, as well as Hernando, Pasco, Monroe, and Collier counties.

Who is Dave Shealy?: Dave is considered an expert on the Florida swamp ape and runs the Skunk Ape Headquarters in Ochopee. He allegedly saw his first skunk ape when he was only nine years old. He said it looked like a man who was covered with brown fur. Today, he believes there are at least seven of these creatures in the Florida Everglades.

In 2000, Shealy allegedly captured a sighting of the skunk ape on video. In 2011, he collected hair from a tree he believes had come in contact with a skunk ape, but he has said that federal agents confiscated the hair the next day. Today, he tries to educate the public about the creature.

What Can You Do At Swamp Ape Headquarters?: This destination is a one-stop shop for skunk ape information and merchandise. It also offers authentic pole boat Everglades tours and an animal exhibit that includes pythons, alligators, turtles, birds, and foul. There are also campsites on the property.

The headquarters sells a field guide with all of Shealy's findings, and there are alleged skunk ape footprints as well as a life-size statue of a skunk ape with which you can grab a photo.

Reviews: TripAdvisor's reviews are not quite as generous as Google's. TripAdvisor gives this destination 4 out of 5 stars. Many reviewers mentioned the informed and helpful staff who were more than willing to recommend local restaurants and attractions. Many had good experiences with nature tours and canoe rentals.

Google reviewers gave this destination 4.4 out of 5 stars. One reviewer said that Dave Shealy was a national treasure that deserved more respect. Many commented that the campgrounds were nice and that the cabins were clean and comfortable. Some said the attraction was typical Florida.