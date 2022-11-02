Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling Tours

Florida's state parks can provide an escape from everyday life. For those living in urban areas, the state parks may be even more important because they provide exposure to green spaces, which can offer mental health benefits.

Some of the parks make it hard to believe that the business of the city are right outside the park where you can enjoy nature, watersports, and wildlife viewing, but that is the case with Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach.

Although you can sometimes hear and see remnants of the city in the park, you're surrounded by natural beauty and options for relaxation. Here are some of the amenities offered in this 1,043-acre state park that sits on the banks of Biscayne Bay and the Oleta River:

Paddling and Guided Paddling Tour Options: Since this park is waterfront, it's a great choice for paddling of all kinds. Canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding are very popular at Oleta since you can choose between Biscayne Bay or the Oleta River.

The outdoor center in the park offers guided paddling tours which include options like sunset tours, full moon kayak tours, and introduction to paddleboard tours.

The Beach, Swimming, or Snorkeling: The park has a popular beach and offers snorkeling off Biscayne Bay in a saltwater lagoon. Swimming is also in salt water. Keep in mind that there are no lifeguards on duty in the park.

Biking and Rollerblading: The park is a great place to bike for all levels of skill. There are four miles of novice trails for beginners and ten miles of intermediate and advanced trails.

There is also a three-mile paved trail for inline skating.

Butterfly Garden: The park has a butterfly garden with a variety of native plants that attract zebra longwing, gulf fritillary, cloudless sulfur, and the Atala.

Fishing: Although the fishing pier is currently closed for repairs, one can still fish along the intercoastal waterway.

Hiking, Running, Wildlife Viewing: There is a three-mile paved trail that is great for hiking or running.

Because the park is over 1,000 acres, there is plenty of opportunity to see wildlife. You can see anything from wading birds to dolphins or manatees.

Restaurant: The Blue Marlin Fish House was recently remodeled and is open. There are also concessions in the park.

Camping: The park offers 14 cabins as well as campsites.

Close to Other Attractions: Because of this park's proximity to the city, you can easily visit additional attractions on the same trip. You can get to this park via A1A, which offers plenty to see, but you're only 30 minutes from south beach and about 10 minutes from the Aventura Mall and Spanish Monastery.

Reviews: The reviews of the park are quite good, having almost 5,000 Google reviews with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. Most people commented on kayaking and how nice it was to have access to nature right outside of the city.

Fees and Location: Admission is $6 per vehicle, but it's important to note that the park closes when it reaches capacity. The park is located at 3400 NE 163rd St in North Miami Beach. It is always a good idea to call before you plan to visit to make sure that all amenities are open, as sometimes parts of the state parks close for maintenance.