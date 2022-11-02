The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire.

However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.

The Criteria: Road Snacks only considered cities that had over 5,000 residents, and they looked at criteria like education, crime, poverty, job opportunities, home values, income, population density, commute times, and health insurance.

Here are the cities that made the list:

Pahokee: Road Snacks said that this city, an hour away from West Palm Beach, has very high poverty, crime, and unemployment rates, with a low household income. On the plus side, Pahokee did rank well for things to do, since it has Pahokee State Park.

Opa Locka: A suburb of Miami, Opa Lake had the second-highest crime rate in Florida in 2019 and a poverty rate of over 40%. Plus, its median income is one of the lowest in the state. However, its proximity to Miami does mean that there is always something to do.

Starke: This city is located between Jacksonville and Gainesville. With a crime rate that's double the national average and a high poverty rate, Starke didn't score well with Road Snacks. However, the site did concede that the city does have one popular destination - Kingsley Lake.

Cocoa: Road Snacks conceded that residents of Cocoa enjoy a low cost of living. However, this is needed in a city with a low median income. But what made this town stand out was its claim as one of the most dangerous cities in Florida. That said, it does have a historic downtown and Riverfront Park.

Leesburg: This city does have some natural attributes such as Lake Griffin and Lake Harris, but it ranked poorly due to its crime rate, poverty, and the fact that GreatSchools rated it 3 out of 10 for education.

Homestead: Road Snacks conceded that Homestead had some things going for it since it offers lower costs of living for families wanting to live close to Miami without paying higher prices. It's also close to destinations like the Everglades National Park and Coral Castle, but it has the second worst commute in the entire state of Florida and high crime.

North Miami: This city had the 3rd highest rate of uninsured people of anywhere in Florida. And although housing is pricey, 20% of people live below the poverty level. Road Snacks did admit that destinations like Oleta River State Park do provide a chance to enjoy the outdoors.

Belle Glade: This city has the 5th worst unemployment rate in the state and the 3rd highest high school dropout rate. The crime rate is also high, but, as a plus, it does have Glades Pioneer Park.

Marianna: Located in the panhandle, this city has the second lowest median income in Florida and a poverty rate near 40%. Marianna does have the beautiful Florida Caverns State Park, however.

Avon Park: Despite having some lovely lakeside parks near downtown, Avon Park had the 2nd lowest median home price in the sunshine state as well as the 2nd lowest unemployment rate. Plus, a third of residents live in poverty.