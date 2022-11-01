This Unique Geographical Feature is Only Found in a Few Places in the World. Florida is One of Them.

Florida has many alluring geographical features. The state has 1,200 miles of coastline, which includes lakes, rivers, streams, springs, coral reefs, mangroves, and estuaries. However, these features aren't unique to the state of Florida.

There is one geographical feature, however, that is nearly unique to Florida. Only a handful of other places in the world have it, including Madagascar, Australia, New Zealand, Oregon, and Florida's Walton and Bay counties.

What are Coastal Dune Lakes?: The dunes are a natural phenomenon where winds redistribute sand and create shallow basins around five feet deep.

Walton county's coastal dune lakes are thought to have been formed over 10,000 years ago by wind patterns coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. They are made up of a combination of rain, streams, and groundwater.

Why Florida's Coastal Dune Lakes are Special: The Walton county dunes are special because their freshwater contents are only a few feet from the Gulf of Mexico. During periods of high tides or excessive rains, the lakes will empty into the Gulf in a process called “outfall.” The result of this process is a rare ecosystem that’s home to both fresh and salt-water species. Without the dunes, this flora and fauna might not exist. The dunes also provide the important task of filtering the water.

The dune lakes have a unique appearance, often looking very different from the turquoise water of the Gulf. They often have the color of tea because of all the nutrients they contain.

Where Can You See the Coastal Dune Lakes in Florida?: There are three coastal dune lakes in Grayton Beach State Park (Alligator Lake, Little Redfish Lake, and Western Lake.) Topsail Hill Preserve State Park also has a few - Campbell and Morris Lake. The rest of the coastal dune lakes in Walton county are Fuller Lake, Stallworth Lake, Allen Lake, Oyster Lake, Draper Lake, Big Redfish Lake, Eastern Lake, Deer Lake, Camp Creek Lake, and Lake Powell.

You can see many of these dunes along the scenic highway 30A corridor. While you're there, there are many quaint beach towns you can visit, such as Dune Allen Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, Blue Mountain Beach, Grayton Beach, Watercolor, Seaside, Seagrove Beach, WaterSound Beach, Seacrest Beach, Alys Beach, Rosemary Beach, and Inlet Beach. Each of these beaches has its own unique vibe, but the beaches along 30A are some of the most beautiful in the state.