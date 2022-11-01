The Most Overpriced Tourist Attraction in Florida, According to Reviews

There's no shortage of theme parks in Florida, or people willing to visit them. Disney World’s Magic Kingdom had an estimated 12.7 million visitors in 2021. Although many people have a great time at Florida's theme parks, they can be expensive. Single-day tickets can be over $100 or more.

Whether the perceived expense is "overpriced" can certainly be subjective. If a person has a wonderful day at a theme park, they may feel that they got their money's worth no matter what they spent. However, others may feel that their experience was overpriced, and some will take to review websites to express their displeasure.

Determining the Most Overpriced Tourist Attractions in the United States: The website SavingSpot analyzed reviews on TripAdvisor to see which popular tourist attractions people thought were a waste of money or overpriced. Some of the attractions mentioned were The Making of Harry Potter Tour in London, the Space Needle in Washington, and Fenway Park in Massachusetts.

What was Florida's Most Overpriced Tourist Attraction?: The winner of this unique competition was Universal Studios in Orlando. Not only was it ranked as the most overpriced attraction in Florida, but it was also ranked as the most overpriced theme park in the United States.

Having said that, the price doesn't deter everyone. In 2021, Universal Studios theme parks had an almost combined attendance of around 18 million visitors. That's up significantly from several years ago, mostly due to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion.

How Much Does Universal Studios Cost?: According to the Universal Studios website, a one-day ticket to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure is $164.00 for an adult.

According to Money.com, if one eats three meals per day at the park and has a family of four, one could easily spend over $300 per day for food alone. Parking is around $27 per day for regular parking. Delux parking is around $60. Additional "extras" have been called expensive by some, such as the $30 popcorn bucket.

How to Save Money at Universal: Despite its expense, many families want to visit the park to experience the rides and amenities the park has to offer. Although there's no way around some of the fixed expenses, others are more flexible.

Souvenirs are a major expense. And Harry Potter souvenirs can be a must-have for kids. You can often buy robes, wands, and hats at places other than the park for less or even second-hand.

Skipping the Express Pass can also save some money, and you can use the Universal Studios app to get alerts when lines for certain rides are under half an hour.

You can also bring a reasonable amount of snacks and water into the park, which can save some money on food. Don't forget essentials like sunscreen, which can be expensive to buy in the park.