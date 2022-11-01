The Most Overpriced Tourist Attraction in Florida, According to Reviews

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4XQN_0iuILsTM00
Itai Aarons, Unsplash

There's no shortage of theme parks in Florida, or people willing to visit them. Disney World’s Magic Kingdom had an estimated 12.7 million visitors in 2021. Although many people have a great time at Florida's theme parks, they can be expensive. Single-day tickets can be over $100 or more.

Whether the perceived expense is "overpriced" can certainly be subjective. If a person has a wonderful day at a theme park, they may feel that they got their money's worth no matter what they spent. However, others may feel that their experience was overpriced, and some will take to review websites to express their displeasure.

Determining the Most Overpriced Tourist Attractions in the United States: The website SavingSpot analyzed reviews on TripAdvisor to see which popular tourist attractions people thought were a waste of money or overpriced. Some of the attractions mentioned were The Making of Harry Potter Tour in London, the Space Needle in Washington, and Fenway Park in Massachusetts.

What was Florida's Most Overpriced Tourist Attraction?: The winner of this unique competition was Universal Studios in Orlando. Not only was it ranked as the most overpriced attraction in Florida, but it was also ranked as the most overpriced theme park in the United States.

Having said that, the price doesn't deter everyone. In 2021, Universal Studios theme parks had an almost combined attendance of around 18 million visitors. That's up significantly from several years ago, mostly due to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion.

How Much Does Universal Studios Cost?: According to the Universal Studios website, a one-day ticket to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure is $164.00 for an adult.

According to Money.com, if one eats three meals per day at the park and has a family of four, one could easily spend over $300 per day for food alone. Parking is around $27 per day for regular parking. Delux parking is around $60. Additional "extras" have been called expensive by some, such as the $30 popcorn bucket.

How to Save Money at Universal: Despite its expense, many families want to visit the park to experience the rides and amenities the park has to offer. Although there's no way around some of the fixed expenses, others are more flexible.

Souvenirs are a major expense. And Harry Potter souvenirs can be a must-have for kids. You can often buy robes, wands, and hats at places other than the park for less or even second-hand.

Skipping the Express Pass can also save some money, and you can use the Universal Studios app to get alerts when lines for certain rides are under half an hour.

You can also bring a reasonable amount of snacks and water into the park, which can save some money on food. Don't forget essentials like sunscreen, which can be expensive to buy in the park.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 52

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
26732 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

What is the Most Expensive Restaurant Meal in Florida in 2022?

David Berkowitz from New York, NY, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Sometimes, a special occasion calls for a special meal. And although expense doesn't always equal quality, in fine dining, it can indicate an attention to detail that many appreciate. And even for those who'd never think to pay a large amount of money for one meal, it's interesting to see how much others are willing to pay and why.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

You Can See the Sunset and Full Moon (Including This Month's Beaver Moon and Lunar Eclipse) at this Florida Lighthouse

Alfredo Garcia, Jr, [2], CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Florida lighthouses allow tours, but many tours are during the day since many Florida lighthouses are located in parks that close at sundown. However, one Florida lighthouse offers the ability to see the sunset and the full moon once per month. And November's tour may be particularly special because you can see the beaver moon, which coincides with a lunar eclipse this year.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain

Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.

Read full story
47 comments
North Miami Beach, FL

Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling Tours

Florida's state parks can provide an escape from everyday life. For those living in urban areas, the state parks may be even more important because they provide exposure to green spaces, which can offer mental health benefits.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.

Read full story
57 comments
Florida State

This Unique Geographical Feature is Only Found in a Few Places in the World. Florida is One of Them.

Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has many alluring geographical features. The state has 1,200 miles of coastline, which includes lakes, rivers, streams, springs, coral reefs, mangroves, and estuaries. However, these features aren't unique to the state of Florida.

Read full story
3 comments
Key West, FL

The Haunting Florida History of Robert the Doll

Cayobo from Key West, The Conch Republic, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many children take comfort in dolls, stuffed animals, and other comforting toys. But one doll in Florida has provided the opposite of comfort. It has provided over a century of fear and discomfort to many of those who come in contact with it.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.

NativeForeigner, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There are many weather-related perks of living in Florida. The temperature is usually warm. Floridians don't have to deal with blizzards or shovel snow. But living in a warm climate devoid of snow also means that, for the most part, Floridians don't get to participate in the fun snow activities that our northern neighbors can partake in.

Read full story
1 comments
Marathon, FL

This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Peregrine Falcons, Swallow Tail Kites, and Migrating Birds

Kevin Cole from Pacific Coast, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians enjoy birding. Thankfully, the sunshine state can be a birder's paradise, in part because of its location. Florida is also home to the Great Birding Trail, and each section has unique flora that attracts different species of birds.

Read full story
Florida State

The Most Beautiful Cities in Florida in 2022, According to a Geography Website

Many people travel and move to Florida every year for its warm, sunny climate and natural assets and attractions. Many consider Florida to be a beautiful state overall, but which cities are considered to be particularly beautiful? The educational geography website World Atlas decided to weigh in and name what it felt were the 10 most beautiful cities in Florida, in no particular order.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

The Best Road Trip in Florida, According to the Discoverer

It's cooling down some in Florida, and therefore this may be the perfect time to pack up the car and take a road trip. Although there are many enjoyable road trips one can take in Florida, the website the Discoverer recently named what it felt was the best in each state in the United States. Florida's pick was full of beaches, stately homes, and delicious restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Live Oak, FL

This State Park Contains Remnants of an Old, Abandoned Town and an Old Cemetary. It Also Has Some of the Best Canoeing.

State of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians enjoy state parks that allow them to learn about and experience Florida's history. It's a bonus if that same park has beautiful natural features that allow one to enjoy being outdoors. Suwannee River State Park does both. It's an incredibly scenic state park with a fascinating history that you can see all around you when you visit.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida

Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.

Read full story
6 comments
Homosassa, FL

This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat Tours

There are many reasons that Floridians and visitors enjoy state parks. Many are partial to the parks with natural springs. Others like the parks that offer organized wildlife viewing. Some enjoy opportunities to take tours. Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park offers the opportunity for all of these and more.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States

Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Companies have Struggled to Hire Employees

Most Floridians have been in a situation where they've had to wait longer for service at local businesses because owners don't have enough staff. During the pandemic, some employers were forced to lay off or relocate some workers. However, after the pandemic, some of those same employers struggled to get the employees back or to maintain the same level of staff as before.

Read full story
18 comments
Miami, FL

This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic Neighborhood

Daniel Di Palma, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known iconic landmarks in Florida, like the Key West Lighthouse, the Tarpon Spring sponge docks, and Castillo de San Marcos, to name just a few.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy