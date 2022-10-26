Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida

Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.

Most people don't think of Florida and waterfalls in the same sentence. Florida is generally flat and doesn't have the typography required. But if you're willing to adjust your expectations just a bit, there are a handful of structures that could be classified as waterfalls in Florida. Even better, they're usually located in places that have other beautiful features, so the waterfalls are just icing on the cake.

Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park, Gainesville: Some of the waterfalls in Florida exist because of sinkholes. This one in Gainesville is no different. This park features a nature trail with a wooden boardwalk that leads you down to a 120-foot-deep sinkhole. As water trickles down, a series of waterfalls form.

Falling Waters State Park, Chipley: This park hosts the largest waterfall in the state of Florida at 73 feet. This waterfall is also formed from a sinkhole. Falling Waters is a pretty park with lush greenery, hiking, a butterfly garden, and a 2-acre lake. The Falling Waters waterfall is pictured at the top of this article.

Rainbow Springs State Park, Dunnellon: This park is known for its beautiful springs more than for its waterfalls, but it has three. They are admittedly man-made, but that doesn't make them any less aesthetically pleasing. Tubing is a very popular activity at this park, but there are lovely nature trails for hiking as well.

Falling Creek Falls, Lake City: This is a lovely trail near Lake City. The trail is less than a mile and easy to navigate. There's an old cabin and a boardwalk, and while walking on it, you'll hear the rushing waters that will tell you that the pretty, 12-foot waterfall is near.

Morikami Japanese Gardens, Delray Beach: As you might imagine, the main draw for this destination is the authentic Japanese botanical garden. Seeing it is like being in another part of the world. However, this destination also offers three man-made waterfalls that are worth a look when you visit the gardens.

Steinhatchee Falls, Steinhatchee: This is not a tall waterfall, but it is a wide one that is known as the "widest waterfall in Florida." The 3.3-mile Steinhatchee Trail will take you through oak hammocks, scrubby flatwoods, and bluff forests before you reach the falls, which are quite serene.

The next two parks on the list offer rapids rather than waterfalls but still offer lovely water features for those who may be visiting these destinations anyway.

Hillsborough River State Park, Thonotosassa: This is a scenic park that offers class ll rapids, which are right by an easily-accessible walkway. The sound of the rapids contrasted with the beautiful scenery is worth the modest cost of admission.

Big Shoals State Park: Lake City: When conditions are right, this park offers class lll rapids and hiking on the bluffs over the river.

As you can see, the waterfalls and rapids in Florida are located in parks and trails that have other things to see besides the waterfalls. But the waterfalls are certainly a nice bonus.