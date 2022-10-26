The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.

Who Has the Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida?: Southern Living recently covered this topic in an article and most definitely had strong opinions about which casual seafood restaurants in Florida made the cut, as follows.

Key Fisheries, Marathon: Southern Living got a kick out of this restaurant asking "the question of the day" and praised the establishment's lobster Reuben. Additional favorites were crab soup, conch fritters, and coconut shrimp.

Star Fish Company Market & Restaurant, Cortez: This establishment used to be a wholesale market, but it now sells food. There are picnic tables by the docks, and they serve simple but tasty grouper with a side of cheese grits and hush puppies.

Le Tub, Hollywood: This former gas station is decorated with local items the owner found while jogging on the beach. Southern Living said this restaurant served some of "the best gumbo" they've ever had. This restaurant is also known for its burgers.

Dewey Destin's Seafood Restaurant, Destin: The owners of this restaurant started out running a fishery, but now their main location is known as a "shack on the water." Southern Living bragged on the catch of the day.

The Back Porch Seafood & Oyster House, Destin: This restaurant's claim to fame is popularizing amberjack, which the restaurant started putting on sandwiches. Southern Living also liked the gumbo, which features fish, shrimp, and crab meat.

Schooners, Panama City Beach: Southern Living liked the vibe of this restaurant, which includes live music. But the smoked gouda grits and the grilled ahi tuna steak also impressed the publication.

JB's Fish Camp, New Smyrna Beach: This restaurant has a dirt parking lot, but you can also arrive via boat. Southern Living was impressed with the steamed rock shrimp and the key lime pie.

Boon Docks Restaurant, Panama City Beach: Southern Living noted that Boon Docks gets fried seafood right. Theirs are lightly battered, fresh, and perfectly seasoned, according to the publication. The fried pickles were also a favorite.

High Tides at Snack Jack, Flagler Beach: Southern Living praised the shrimp tacos and the fact that nearly every table has an ocean view.

Phillippi Creek Village Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Sarasota: Southern Living noted that this restaurant has a very generous steamed combo pot, which includes your choice of seafood atop unshucked oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, fresh corn on the cob, onions and celery, and garlic bread.

The Point Restaurant, Perdido Key: This restaurant features bluegrass music and shrimp-and-crab bisque that is popular with locals.