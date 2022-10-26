The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234PkW_0in7CXJj00
Ossewa, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.

Who Has the Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida?: Southern Living recently covered this topic in an article and most definitely had strong opinions about which casual seafood restaurants in Florida made the cut, as follows.

Key Fisheries, Marathon: Southern Living got a kick out of this restaurant asking "the question of the day" and praised the establishment's lobster Reuben. Additional favorites were crab soup, conch fritters, and coconut shrimp.

Star Fish Company Market & Restaurant, Cortez: This establishment used to be a wholesale market, but it now sells food. There are picnic tables by the docks, and they serve simple but tasty grouper with a side of cheese grits and hush puppies.

Le Tub, Hollywood: This former gas station is decorated with local items the owner found while jogging on the beach. Southern Living said this restaurant served some of "the best gumbo" they've ever had. This restaurant is also known for its burgers.

Dewey Destin's Seafood Restaurant, Destin: The owners of this restaurant started out running a fishery, but now their main location is known as a "shack on the water." Southern Living bragged on the catch of the day.

The Back Porch Seafood & Oyster House, Destin: This restaurant's claim to fame is popularizing amberjack, which the restaurant started putting on sandwiches. Southern Living also liked the gumbo, which features fish, shrimp, and crab meat.

Schooners, Panama City Beach: Southern Living liked the vibe of this restaurant, which includes live music. But the smoked gouda grits and the grilled ahi tuna steak also impressed the publication.

JB's Fish Camp, New Smyrna Beach: This restaurant has a dirt parking lot, but you can also arrive via boat. Southern Living was impressed with the steamed rock shrimp and the key lime pie.

Boon Docks Restaurant, Panama City Beach: Southern Living noted that Boon Docks gets fried seafood right. Theirs are lightly battered, fresh, and perfectly seasoned, according to the publication. The fried pickles were also a favorite.

High Tides at Snack Jack, Flagler Beach: Southern Living praised the shrimp tacos and the fact that nearly every table has an ocean view.

Phillippi Creek Village Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Sarasota: Southern Living noted that this restaurant has a very generous steamed combo pot, which includes your choice of seafood atop unshucked oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, fresh corn on the cob, onions and celery, and garlic bread.

The Point Restaurant, Perdido Key: This restaurant features bluegrass music and shrimp-and-crab bisque that is popular with locals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
26266 followers

More from L. Cane

Marathon, FL

This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Peregrine Falcons, Swallow Tail Kites, and Migrating Birds

Kevin Cole from Pacific Coast, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians enjoy birding. Thankfully, the sunshine state can be a birder's paradise, in part because of its location. Florida is also home to the Great Birding Trail, and each section has unique flora that attracts different species of birds.

Read full story
Florida State

The Most Beautiful Cities in Florida in 2022, According to a Geography Website

Many people travel and move to Florida every year for its warm, sunny climate and natural assets and attractions. Many consider Florida to be a beautiful state overall, but which cities are considered to be particularly beautiful? The educational geography website World Atlas decided to weigh in and name what it felt were the 10 most beautiful cities in Florida, in no particular order.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

The Best Road Trip in Florida, According to the Discoverer

It's cooling down some in Florida, and therefore this may be the perfect time to pack up the car and take a road trip. Although there are many enjoyable road trips one can take in Florida, the website the Discoverer recently named what it felt was the best in each state in the United States. Florida's pick was full of beaches, stately homes, and delicious restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Live Oak, FL

This State Park Contains Remnants of an Old, Abandoned Town and an Old Cemetary. It Also Has Some of the Best Canoeing.

State of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians enjoy state parks that allow them to learn about and experience Florida's history. It's a bonus if that same park has beautiful natural features that allow one to enjoy being outdoors. Suwannee River State Park does both. It's an incredibly scenic state park with a fascinating history that you can see all around you when you visit.

Read full story
Florida State

Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida

Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.

Read full story
1 comments
Homosassa, FL

This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat Tours

There are many reasons that Floridians and visitors enjoy state parks. Many are partial to the parks with natural springs. Others like the parks that offer organized wildlife viewing. Some enjoy opportunities to take tours. Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park offers the opportunity for all of these and more.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States

Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Companies have Struggled to Hire Employees

Most Floridians have been in a situation where they've had to wait longer for service at local businesses because owners don't have enough staff. During the pandemic, some employers were forced to lay off or relocate some workers. However, after the pandemic, some of those same employers struggled to get the employees back or to maintain the same level of staff as before.

Read full story
18 comments
Miami, FL

This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic Neighborhood

Daniel Di Palma, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known iconic landmarks in Florida, like the Key West Lighthouse, the Tarpon Spring sponge docks, and Castillo de San Marcos, to name just a few.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Good Reasons to Move to Florida, According to a Travel Magazine

It's no secret that Florida is one of the most popular moving destinations in the United States. In the summer of 2022, the real estate website Redfin found that Florida topped the country as the most popular location for relocating homebuyers. In particular, Miami and Tampa were Florida's most popular cities for those looking to relocate, also according to Redfin.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

This Whimsical Florida Island Serves as a Home for Misbehaving Spider Monkeys

Florida has plenty of attractions that one might call weird or whimsical. That's arguably part of its charm. The attraction called "monkey island" on Florida's Homosassa River has been delighting people for decades. It started out as a home for misbehaving monkeys, and it's now a beloved Florida landmark that is still home to monkeys today.

Read full story
2 comments
Sebring, FL

One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum

Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

The Best Zoos in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Visiting a zoo can be an educational outing that can allow you to see animals and have experiences that would otherwise be off-limits. Thankfully, there are plenty of zoos in Florida from which to choose. And Florida's climate allows zoos to exhibit tropical and subtropical plants and animals.

Read full story
2 comments
Tallahassee, FL

A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak Tree

In the 1950s, a Florida State University professor named Laura Jepsen took a walk in pastureland by the University in Tallahassee and discovered an ancient live oak on the property. Jepsen couldn't get the tree out of her mind, calling it "a tree to inspire poets." She eventually purchased the pastureland and built a small Tudor-style cottage that would be called Lichgate.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.

It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.

Read full story
83 comments
Florida State

The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub

Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for Foodies

According to Delighted Cooking, a foodie is defined as someone who has a deep interest in food. With so broad a definition, many people would define themselves as such. However, some believe that one needs a large budget to be a foodie since one would need to try out many different types of fancy foods and restaurants.

Read full story
Mexico Beach, FL

This Florida Seaside Community has No Traffic Lights, a Population of Less than 1,000 and Beautiful Beaches

Florida is known for its beaches, but destinations like South Beach, Daytona Beach, and Clearwater Beach sometimes get the most attention from visitors. However, when Floridians think about going to the beach, sometimes they think about things a bit differently. Many Floridians (and some seasoned travelers) are looking for quiet destinations that are under the radar, and are less populated than the more well-known beaches. Mexico Beach might fit that bill, as it offers a small-town feel combined with the charm of the Florida panhandle. Here are some interesting facts about this destination.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

This State Park is in "the Mountains of Florida," Offers Tours of a Historic House and Has a Yurt

Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some state parks in Florida feel so different that it feels like you're no longer in the sunshine state. At times, Torreya State Park feels like one of those places. Its topography is unique and it is home to a rare tree that can only be found on its grounds. One of the oldest historic parks in the state, it's popular with campers and is the only park in the Florida state park system that offers a yurt.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy