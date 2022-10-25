This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat Tours

There are many reasons that Floridians and visitors enjoy state parks. Many are partial to the parks with natural springs. Others like the parks that offer organized wildlife viewing. Some enjoy opportunities to take tours. Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park offers the opportunity for all of these and more.

An Emphasis on Animals: Don't mistake this park for a zoo. Even though it's focused on the conservation of Florida's native animals, the park's inhabitants are all rescued animals that could not survive on their own in the wild. They're all fed a diet as close to natural as possible.

One can see animals like endangered Florida panthers, red wolves, whooping cranes, black bears, bobcats, key deer, gray foxes, otters, and alligators. Don't miss the famous Lu the hippopotamus, the oldest in captivity.

The Observation Deck for Manatees: One of the biggest draws to the park is the underwater observatory, which allows you to "walk underwater" to see the spring's surface and watch fish and manatees in their natural habitat. The park feeds the manatees right outside the observatory, which makes sightings more likely.

The park also runs a daily educational manatee program at the bleachers overlooking the observatory.

Boat Tours: The park offers educational boat tours from the Visitor Center boat dock, Tours run through Pepper Creek towards the west entrance of the park. The boat ride is only $3.00.

Fantastic Birding and Birding Walks: The park is part of Florida's Great Birding Trail. In addition to exotic birds like the great blue heron, the white pelican, or the roseate spoonbill, you can also see varieties like yellow-bellied sapsuckers and black-and-white warblers. A specific trail - the .75-mile Pepper Creek Trail - is especially good for birding. The park also offers birding walks led by the Citrus County Audubon Society from October to April.

Wildlife Walk: Those who like to hike may enjoy the wildlife walk, which has paved trails and elevated boardwalks for animal viewing. There are also rain shelters throughout the walk so you don't have to worry about the weather.

A Park with an Interesting History: The park has welcomed tourists as far back as the early 1900s when it was a popular train stop for passengers who wanted to admire the springs. In the 1940s, the land was purchased with the purpose of becoming a tourist attraction revolving around exotic animals. At one point, the animals were trained for television and movie roles.

In 1984, after many owner changes, the state of Florida became the owner of the property, and it was made into a state park. Today, the park places a strong emphasis on animal welfare.

Location and Fees: Fees are $13 for adults and $5 for children. The park is located at 4150 South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa. It is always a good idea to check with the park before traveling to ensure all amenities are available, as sometimes areas close for maintenance.