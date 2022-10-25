This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States

Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.

Still, these are averages. Stays at luxury hotels worldwide can run in the 4 to 5 figures. Many of the world's most expensive hotel rooms are overseas. For example, the royal suite at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai is $24,000 a night. That rate includes a helicopter pad.

But what is the most expensive hotel stay in the United States? Believe it or not, it's in Florida.

Determining the Most Expensive Hotel Stay in the United States: The Criteria: The luxury watch company Chrono24 wanted to know which hotel suite in the United States charged customers the most. So it analyzed prices at 263 five-star hotels across America. Chrono24 used averages across several months since nightly prices vary depending on several factors like seasonality.

America's (and Florida's) Most Expensive Hotel: It may be no surprise that the most expensive hotel in Florida (and in the country) is in Orlando, which is a city in the sunshine state that caters to tourism. The Four Seasons Resort Orlando averages a rate of $1,773 per night for the exclusive Royal Suite. The resort is located just outside of Walt Disney World.

Why is the Four Seasons Orlando So Expensive?: The four seasons is a luxurious hotel that services Walt Disney World visitors, and those two things generally mean an added expense.

Beyond that, the hotel is known for its amenities. It offers a golf course, climbing walls, multiple pools, a lazy river, water parks, and some of the highest-rated restaurants in Orlando. The hotel also offers popular Disney character breakfasts.

The guest rooms are also luxurious, with full-marble bathrooms, furnished balconies, and panoramic views. Some rooms have views of Disney's nighttime fireworks. There are 68 suites, including the most expensive room, the Royal Suite, which has the ability to expand to a 9-bedroom residence.

The hotel has a perfect 5-star rating on TripAdvisor. Most reviewers raved about the customer service, the luxurious accommodations, and the attention to detail.

What Other Hotels in the United States Were Listed as the Most Expensive? A Florida hotel took the top spot, but the Four Seasons was the only Florida hotel to make the top 10 of the list. The rest of the top 10 looked like this:

Four Seasons Orlando

Skylofts at MGM Grand, Las Vegas

The Towers at Lotte New York Palace

Pendry Manhattan West

New York's Equinox Hotel

The Phoenician, Scottsdale

The Peninsula, Chicago

Langham Hotel, Chicago

The Ivy Hotel, Washington DC

Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego