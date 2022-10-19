A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak Tree

In the 1950s, a Florida State University professor named Laura Jepsen took a walk in pastureland by the University in Tallahassee and discovered an ancient live oak on the property. Jepsen couldn't get the tree out of her mind, calling it "a tree to inspire poets." She eventually purchased the pastureland and built a small Tudor-style cottage that would be called Lichgate.

Local Materials and a Florida Inspiration: Jepsen used local materials, such as cypress paneling taken from swamps just outside of Tallahassee in the construction of the small house. The inspiration for the design of the cottage came from the Earl Gresh Wood Parade tourist attraction located in St. Petersburg. Jepsen would eventually decide to build a similar structure, writing:

"The little house ... was, like its neighbor, a model of Tudor architecture, with the steep roof cut away over doors and windows to represent the roof of a thatched cottage and with the tall chimney surmounted by a chimney pot."

The Live Oak, the Gardens, and the Labyrinth: Eventually, the property out of a fairytale would include whimsical butterfly, perennial, and daffodil gardens and a labyrinth. It would be called Lichgate after gates used in the churches of Medieval England. The live oak tree was registered as the Lichgate Oak with the Live Oak Society.

Saving the Property: The original sale agreement for the property excluded further development for 25 years. But upon Jensen's death, the property was to be sold for commercial development. However, a group of former students created a non-profit organization to save the property, which is now run by a group of volunteers.

Today, the property and cottage are used for special events. The property maintains its own website and Facebook page.