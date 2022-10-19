Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.

It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.

For example, during some months of 2022, Miami's rental market rose a whopping 38%, while Orlando's approached 20%, in part due to more people wanting to move to the sunshine state.

Many Americans are Behind on Rent: It may not be a surprise that with the costs of rent, groceries, gas, and other staples rising, some 15% of American households, or around 6 million, are now behind on their rent. And in some states, these numbers look worse than others.

Florida (and one city in particular) is one of the hardest-hit areas when it comes to being behind on one's rent.

Where Florida Ranks Among States Behind on Rent: The website My E Listing recently compared states in terms of rental payments and found that some states were significantly more behind on rent than others. For example, while 15% of Americans are behind on rent in general, 26% of renters are behind in South Dakota.

In Florida, 19% of renters were behind, which is 4% higher than the national average. Florida barely missed the top 10, coming in at number 11 out of 51.

Here are the top 10 states with renters most behind on rent.

South Dakota Alabama New Jersey South Carolina Connecticut Delaware Arkansas Kentucky Louisiana New York Florida

The Florida City that is Most Behind on Rent:

One Florida city showed up in first place on E Listing's list of American cities where people were most behind on their rent. That city was Miami. This may make sense when you consider that Miami's average rent is around $2300, and the median household income in Miami-Dade county is $62,500.

Here are the top 5 cities in terms of being behind on rent.

Miami Houston Philadelphia New York Chicago

Residents of Miami Spend More Money on Bills Than Residents of Other Cities: The finance website doxo's recent data suggests that although the average American spends around $24,032 on yearly bills, residents of Miami pay some of the highest monthly bills in the country at an average of $2,482 per month. Miami came in 9th out of 10 in terms of expense when compared to other large cities.

Here is the list of the top 10 most expensive large cities:

1 San Jose

2 New York

3 Boston

4 San Francisco

5 San Diego

6 Washington DC

7 Los Angeles

8 Seattle

9 Miami

10 Austin

When you look at Miami's numbers and consider the average rent cost, it is easy to see how some residents of Miami may be struggling.

Although the program Our Florida assisted Floridians with rent following the pandemic, it appears that all funds have now been distributed. However, some counties, like Orange, are reopening rent assistance applications as more funds become available.