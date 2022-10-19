Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxvua_0iemsVxc00
aurora.kreativ, Unsplash

It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.

For example, during some months of 2022, Miami's rental market rose a whopping 38%, while Orlando's approached 20%, in part due to more people wanting to move to the sunshine state.

Many Americans are Behind on Rent: It may not be a surprise that with the costs of rent, groceries, gas, and other staples rising, some 15% of American households, or around 6 million, are now behind on their rent. And in some states, these numbers look worse than others.

Florida (and one city in particular) is one of the hardest-hit areas when it comes to being behind on one's rent.

Where Florida Ranks Among States Behind on Rent: The website My E Listing recently compared states in terms of rental payments and found that some states were significantly more behind on rent than others. For example, while 15% of Americans are behind on rent in general, 26% of renters are behind in South Dakota.

In Florida, 19% of renters were behind, which is 4% higher than the national average. Florida barely missed the top 10, coming in at number 11 out of 51.

Here are the top 10 states with renters most behind on rent.

  1. South Dakota
  2. Alabama
  3. New Jersey
  4. South Carolina
  5. Connecticut
  6. Delaware
  7. Arkansas
  8. Kentucky
  9. Louisiana
  10. New York
  11. Florida

The Florida City that is Most Behind on Rent:

One Florida city showed up in first place on E Listing's list of American cities where people were most behind on their rent. That city was Miami. This may make sense when you consider that Miami's average rent is around $2300, and the median household income in Miami-Dade county is $62,500.

Here are the top 5 cities in terms of being behind on rent.

  1. Miami
  2. Houston
  3. Philadelphia
  4. New York
  5. Chicago

Residents of Miami Spend More Money on Bills Than Residents of Other Cities: The finance website doxo's recent data suggests that although the average American spends around $24,032 on yearly bills, residents of Miami pay some of the highest monthly bills in the country at an average of $2,482 per month. Miami came in 9th out of 10 in terms of expense when compared to other large cities.

Here is the list of the top 10 most expensive large cities:

1 San Jose

2 New York

3 Boston

4 San Francisco

5 San Diego

6 Washington DC

7 Los Angeles

8 Seattle

9 Miami

10 Austin

When you look at Miami's numbers and consider the average rent cost, it is easy to see how some residents of Miami may be struggling.

Although the program Our Florida assisted Floridians with rent following the pandemic, it appears that all funds have now been distributed. However, some counties, like Orange, are reopening rent assistance applications as more funds become available.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 83

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
25922 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

Good Reasons to Move to Florida, According to a Travel Magazine

It's no secret that Florida is one of the most popular moving destinations in the United States. In the summer of 2022, the real estate website Redfin found that Florida topped the country as the most popular location for relocating homebuyers. In particular, Miami and Tampa were Florida's most popular cities for those looking to relocate, also according to Redfin.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

This Whimsical Florida Island Serves as a Home for Misbehaving Spider Monkeys

Florida has plenty of attractions that one might call weird or whimsical. That's arguably part of its charm. The attraction called "monkey island" on Florida's Homosassa River has been delighting people for decades. It started out as a home for misbehaving monkeys, and it's now a beloved Florida landmark that is still home to monkeys today.

Read full story
1 comments
Sebring, FL

One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum

Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

The Best Zoos in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Visiting a zoo can be an educational outing that can allow you to see animals and have experiences that would otherwise be off-limits. Thankfully, there are plenty of zoos in Florida from which to choose. And Florida's climate allows zoos to exhibit tropical and subtropical plants and animals.

Read full story
2 comments
Tallahassee, FL

A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak Tree

In the 1950s, a Florida State University professor named Laura Jepsen took a walk in pastureland by the University in Tallahassee and discovered an ancient live oak on the property. Jepsen couldn't get the tree out of her mind, calling it "a tree to inspire poets." She eventually purchased the pastureland and built a small Tudor-style cottage that would be called Lichgate.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub

Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for Foodies

According to Delighted Cooking, a foodie is defined as someone who has a deep interest in food. With so broad a definition, many people would define themselves as such. However, some believe that one needs a large budget to be a foodie since one would need to try out many different types of fancy foods and restaurants.

Read full story
Mexico Beach, FL

This Florida Seaside Community has No Traffic Lights, a Population of Less than 1,000 and Beautiful Beaches

Florida is known for its beaches, but destinations like South Beach, Daytona Beach, and Clearwater Beach sometimes get the most attention from visitors. However, when Floridians think about going to the beach, sometimes they think about things a bit differently. Many Floridians (and some seasoned travelers) are looking for quiet destinations that are under the radar, and are less populated than the more well-known beaches. Mexico Beach might fit that bill, as it offers a small-town feel combined with the charm of the Florida panhandle. Here are some interesting facts about this destination.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

This State Park is in "the Mountains of Florida," Offers Tours of a Historic House and Has a Yurt

Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some state parks in Florida feel so different that it feels like you're no longer in the sunshine state. At times, Torreya State Park feels like one of those places. Its topography is unique and it is home to a rare tree that can only be found on its grounds. One of the oldest historic parks in the state, it's popular with campers and is the only park in the Florida state park system that offers a yurt.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its Origins

"Pub Subs" are arguably a quintessential Florida favorite. The iconic sandwiches that come from the grocery chain's deli are made with fresh meats, bread, and vegetables and are fully customizable. They're large, and you can usually get one for under $10, even if you upgrade to premium Boars Head meats. Publix also regularly puts one variety up for sale each week.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The Best Florida Beach for Each Type of Visitor in 2022

There's no question that Florida is seeing a record number of visitors. According to Sarasota Magazine, as of 2021, Florida saw 118 million domestic visitors, the highest in the state's history. Many of those visitors were visiting Florida's beaches. According to data from the Florida Shore and Beach Preservation Association, around 42% of Florida's out-of-state visitors are coming for beach visits.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall

It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.

Read full story
Florida State

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.

Read full story
12 comments
Sarasota, FL

2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European

LittleOrphanDani, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has arguably made many Cuban dishes its own, with the Cuban sandwich being one well-known example. This sandwich became a culinary staple when cigar workers in Ybor City needed a cheap, quick lunch. Large, diverse cities like Miami made the sandwich more mainstream.

Read full story
50 comments
Florida State

How Does Florida Compare With Other States in Terms of Safety?

Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you are increasingly concerned about your personal safety, you're not alone. A survey by safewise found that 47% of Americans expressed concerns about their safety in 2020. Safewise also found that an even higher percentage of Floridians - or 59% - worried about their safety daily.

Read full story
16 comments
Tampa, FL

How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Douglas Whitaker via the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 licence, Wikimedia Commons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-2 so far this season. For two of those games (against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons), the Bucs scored over 21 points. Putting up that the equivalent of three touchdowns is enough for fans to score a free ticket to Busch Gardens using a new promotion from Kane's Furniture, Busch Gardens, and the Bucs.

Read full story
Florida State

What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?

Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

Florida Destination Makes List of Lesser-Known American Islands

U.S. National Park Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known islands in the United States. Examples are Hawaii, Catalina Island, Nantucket, and San Juan. There are even well-known islands in Florida, such as Key Largo, Anna Maria Island, and Siesta Key.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy