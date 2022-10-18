The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub

Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.

Although Florida has plenty of large cities like Tampa, Orlando, and Miami, it also has its fair share of smaller, more quaint cities like those that recently showed up on a list of the best small cities by the website WalletHub.

Determining the Best Small Cities in the United States: The Criteria: Naming the best small towns in America is not an enviable task. Everyone has their own opinion about what makes a small town great. Still, WalletHub compared 1,300 cities. The "small cities" considered had populations of between 25,000 and 100,000 people and were evaluated based on 43 different metrics to determine livability.

Specifically, the site looked at five factors, as follows: 1) affordability, 2) economic health, 3) education 4) quality of life, and 5) safety.

What Small Cities in Florida Made the Cut?: No small cities in Florida cracked the top 25.However, many small towns in Florida did make the list. I've included a small amount of information about each of what WalletHub considered the top 6 small cities in Florida.

Oviedo - This small town located in Central Florida is somewhat close to Orlando and the Atlantic Ocean beaches. While the cost of living is a bit more expensive than other towns on this list, Oviedo has an excellent school system and a low crime rate, which is probably why AreaVibes gives it a high livability score.

Winter Park is another community just minutes away from Orlando. It is home to Rollins College and was originally a winter resort community for the wealthy. Today, it is known for its parks, lakes, and walkable downtown.

Sarasota is a Gulf Coast city just south of the Tampa Bay area. It's commonly on lists of the best places to live and retire in Florida. It boasts beautiful beaches and a vibrant art scene. It is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. There is a photo of Sarasota at the top of this article.

Boca Raton is in south Florida on the border of Broward and Palm Beach counties. It's about 30 minutes from Fort Lauderdale. It's known for an abundance of outdoor activities and beaches.

Jupiter is nestled in the northern section of Palm Beach County and is considered part of the Miami metropolitan area. With a population of only around 62,225, Jupiter feels like a smaller town. The community also has caps on construction.

Winter Springs is in Seminole County and has a lower cost of living than many areas in the state. It has a high livability score due to its low crime and poverty rates and good schools.

Here are the remaining Florida small towns that made WalletHub's list:

Parkland

Ft. Myers

Weston

Key West

Coral Gables

Winter Garden

Palm Beach Gardens

North Port

Bradenton

Pensacola

New Smyrna Beach

Cooper City

Rockledge

Clermont

Royal Palm Beach

Wellington

Altamonte Springs

Ormond Beach

Delray Beach

Ocoee

Melbourne

Port Orange

Largo

Plantation

Miami Lakes

St. Cloud

Bonita Springs

Doral

Boynton Beach

DeLand

Plant City

Palm City

Casselberry

Apopka

Fort Pierce

Miami Beach

Sunrise

Cutler Bay

Margate

Winter Haven

Merritt Island

Aventura

Pinellas Park

Estero

Titusville

Kissimmee

Tamarac

Wesley Chapel

Temple Terrace

Ocala

Daytona Beach

Panama City

Hallandale Beach

Port Charlotte

North Miami Beach

Navarre

Palm Harbor

Palm Coast

North Fort Myers

Valrico

The Villages

Homestead

North Lauderdale

Riverview

Citrus Park

Deltona

Lauderhill

Land O'Lakes

Greenacres

Lake Worth Beach

Riviera Beach

Dania Beach

Kendall

Lauderdale Lakes

Immokalee