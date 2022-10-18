The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub

Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.
Although Florida has plenty of large cities like Tampa, Orlando, and Miami, it also has its fair share of smaller, more quaint cities like those that recently showed up on a list of the best small cities by the website WalletHub.
Determining the Best Small Cities in the United States: The Criteria: Naming the best small towns in America is not an enviable task. Everyone has their own opinion about what makes a small town great. Still, WalletHub compared 1,300 cities. The "small cities" considered had populations of between 25,000 and 100,000 people and were evaluated based on 43 different metrics to determine livability.
Specifically, the site looked at five factors, as follows: 1) affordability, 2) economic health, 3) education 4) quality of life, and 5) safety.
What Small Cities in Florida Made the Cut?: No small cities in Florida cracked the top 25.However, many small towns in Florida did make the list. I've included a small amount of information about each of what WalletHub considered the top 6 small cities in Florida.
Oviedo - This small town located in Central Florida is somewhat close to Orlando and the Atlantic Ocean beaches. While the cost of living is a bit more expensive than other towns on this list, Oviedo has an excellent school system and a low crime rate, which is probably why AreaVibes gives it a high livability score.
Winter Park is another community just minutes away from Orlando. It is home to Rollins College and was originally a winter resort community for the wealthy. Today, it is known for its parks, lakes, and walkable downtown.
Sarasota is a Gulf Coast city just south of the Tampa Bay area. It's commonly on lists of the best places to live and retire in Florida. It boasts beautiful beaches and a vibrant art scene. It is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. There is a photo of Sarasota at the top of this article.
Boca Raton is in south Florida on the border of Broward and Palm Beach counties. It's about 30 minutes from Fort Lauderdale. It's known for an abundance of outdoor activities and beaches.
Jupiter is nestled in the northern section of Palm Beach County and is considered part of the Miami metropolitan area. With a population of only around 62,225, Jupiter feels like a smaller town. The community also has caps on construction.
Winter Springs is in Seminole County and has a lower cost of living than many areas in the state. It has a high livability score due to its low crime and poverty rates and good schools.
Here are the remaining Florida small towns that made WalletHub's list:
Parkland
Ft. Myers
Weston
Key West
Coral Gables
Winter Garden
Palm Beach Gardens
North Port
Bradenton
Pensacola
New Smyrna Beach
Cooper City
Rockledge
Clermont
Royal Palm Beach
Wellington
Altamonte Springs
Ormond Beach
Delray Beach
Ocoee
Melbourne
Port Orange
Largo
Plantation
Miami Lakes
St. Cloud
Bonita Springs
Doral
Boynton Beach
DeLand
Plant City
Palm City
Casselberry
Apopka
Fort Pierce
Miami Beach
Sunrise
Cutler Bay
Margate
Winter Haven
Merritt Island
Aventura
Pinellas Park
Estero
Titusville
Kissimmee
Tamarac
Wesley Chapel
Temple Terrace
Ocala
Daytona Beach
Panama City
Hallandale Beach
Port Charlotte
North Miami Beach
Navarre
Palm Harbor
Palm Coast
North Fort Myers
Valrico
The Villages
Homestead
North Lauderdale
Riverview
Citrus Park
Deltona
Lauderhill
Land O'Lakes
Greenacres
Lake Worth Beach
Riviera Beach
Dania Beach
Kendall
Lauderdale Lakes
Immokalee
