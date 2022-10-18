Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for Foodies

According to Delighted Cooking, a foodie is defined as someone who has a deep interest in food. With so broad a definition, many people would define themselves as such. However, some believe that one needs a large budget to be a foodie since one would need to try out many different types of fancy foods and restaurants.

This type of diversity may be a problem for some, since food prices have recently risen sharply. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices rose 11.4% from August 2021 to August 2022.

Still, the website WalletHub suspected that there were still areas across the country where one could enjoy excellent food at reasonable prices, so it looked at data to test this theory.

Determining the Cheapest Foodie Cities in America: The Criteria: WalletHub compared 180 American cities using 29 key metrics of foodie-friendliness in areas like the cost of groceries to the accessibility of food festivals and restaurants.

Metrics were divided into the categories of affordability and diversity, accessibility, and quality. Specifically, WalletHub looked at factors like grocery and restaurant cost, restaurants per capita, restaurant diversity, food freshness, and cooking schools per capita.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did well in this survey, with three Florida cities in the top 10. Orlando came in 2nd place. Miami came in 3rd, and Tampa came in 8th. The Florida cities scored very high for diversity, accessibility, and quality, while scoring less well in the category of affordability.

The rest of WalletHub's top 10 was as follows:

1 Portland, OR

2 Orlando, FL

3 Miami, FL

4 San Francisco, CA

5 Austin, TX

6 Sacramento, CA

7 Seattle, WA

8 Tampa, FL

9 Las Vegas, NV

10 San Diego, CA

The Top Cheap Eats for the Top Florida Cities: Since so many of the criteria for this study were based on affordability, it is interesting to look at what reviewers feel are the top-ranked flavorful cheap eats for the Florida cities that ranked in WalletHub's top 10.

Here are the top 10 cheap eats restaurants for Orlando, Miami, and Tampa from TripAdvisor. Chain, sponsored, and dessert-only restaurants were excluded from these lists.

The Top 10 Orlando Cheap Eats:

1. The Mexican Camel

2. Hot Krust Panini Kitchen

3. Ana's Brazilian Kitchen

4. The Gnarly Barley

5. Q'Kenan Restaurant

6. Border Grill Fresh-Mex

7. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay

8. Sofrito Latin Cafe

9. Dixie Belle's Cafe

10. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Top 10 Miami Cheap Eats:

Pega Grill

El Mago de las Fritas

El Rey De Las Fritas

Coyo Taco

El Palacio De Los Jugos

Camila's Restaurant Miami

David's Cafe Cafecito

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

GO-GO Fresh Food

Cafe Versailles

Top 10 Tampa Cheap Eats:

1. La Segunda Central Bakery

2. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple

3. Fresh Kitchen

4. Samaria Cafe

5. Eddie & Sam's NY Pizza

6. Brocato's Sandwich Shop

7. La Teresita Restaurant

8. Nicki's Omelette & Grill

9. Five Star Pizza

10. Loli's