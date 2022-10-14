Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its Origins

"Pub Subs" are arguably a quintessential Florida favorite. The iconic sandwiches that come from the grocery chain's deli are made with fresh meats, bread, and vegetables and are fully customizable. They're large, and you can usually get one for under $10, even if you upgrade to premium Boars Head meats. Publix also regularly puts one variety up for sale each week.

The Popularity of the Chicken Tender Pub Sub: The chicken tender sub is among the most popular of the hot sub varieties. It is so popular that Twitter and Facebook accounts have popped up around it. Therefore, it's probably not surprising that one fan wanted to claim his alleged part of the origins of it.

The Alleged Fleming Island Publix Origin Story: A man named Dave Charls posted a message on social media claiming that he and a friend had a part in the invention of the chicken tender pub sub. Dave claimed that the he and his friend were buying separate Publix chicken tenders and bakery bread to make a sub as early as 1997 and 1998. Although the friends were asking the Fleming Island Publix to ring their invented sandwich up as one deli item, this request for allegedly refused.

Eventually, Dave claims he got a friend named Phillip, who was a deli worker, to assemble the items as one sandwich and then to ring it up as a sub. Phillip eventually successfully asked his deli manager to make the sandwich a special, and the rest is said to be history.

Some users on the post offered profound thanks, while others expressed doubt, saying that they'd had the sandwich earlier than the dates Dave used.

Publix's Response: The Tampa Bay Times asked Publix about this origin story. Publix said they had corporate documentation for a chicken tender sub as early as 1992 or 1993, but they don't have records as to where the first sub was made.

So it would seem that either Dave was mistaken, or the sandwich hadn't yet caught on at the Fleming Island Publix when Dave and friends were assembling a chicken tender sub themselves.

What's So Special About a Chicken Tender Sub? Was the Invention Unique?: Although the chicken tender sub seems somewhat simple, it's that simplicity that seems to make it so popular. It starts with Publix's fresh bread and is then topped with four large, breaded, fried, and chopped chicken tenders. You then have your choice of sauces and toppings. Often, vegetables like crisp, cool lettuce are a nice contrast with the tenders.

The sandwich is not completely different from other chicken sandwiches on the market right now, except that it offers more room for customization.

Perhaps it doesn't matter who invented Publix's chicken tender sandwich or whether it's truly unique. Many of us in Florida get to enjoy it on a regular basis, no matter how it got its start.