The Best Florida Beach for Each Type of Visitor in 2022

There's no question that Florida is seeing a record number of visitors. According to Sarasota Magazine, as of 2021, Florida saw 118 million domestic visitors, the highest in the state's history. Many of those visitors were visiting Florida's beaches. According to data from the Florida Shore and Beach Preservation Association, around 42% of Florida's out-of-state visitors are coming for beach visits.

Those visitors who come for the beach have many beaches from which to choose. According to Science Trends, Florida has over 189 official beaches, so it may be challenging for visitors to know which beach is the right one for them.

Determining the Right Beach for the Right Visitor: The travel website The Discoverer looked at Florida's beaches to determine which beach was the best fit for users depending on what type of vistor the user was.

The result was an article entitled "The Best Beach in Florida for Every Type of Traveler." In it, the site lists 5 different beaches for 5 different types of visitors, as follows:

The Best Beach for Food Lovers: The Discoverer chose Ft. Lauderdale for this category. It mentioned S3 (short for Sun, Surf, and Sand) and Casablanca Cafe, and said that Fort Lauderdale had the "best beachfront dining in Florida." Additional options include Lona Cocina Tequileria and Tinta- Westin, which have a near-perfect rating on TripAdvisor.

The Best Option for Those Who Enjoy Thrill-Seeking: The site chose Miami Beach here. Although the historic Art Deco district is a popular stop for many, the article specifically mentioned beach-related thrills like airboat safaris, snorkeling, and helicopter tours.

The Beach Beach for Families: The Discoverer felt Clearwater Beach was the clear choice for families. The site liked the pirate ship cruise, the playgrounds, inflatable slides, and sunset celebrations. Other options include the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and the Mega-Bite dolphin cruise.

The Best Beach for People Who Want to Party: The Discoverer noted Daytona Beach's reputation as the spring break capital of the world and its being featured on MTV's Spring Break. You can have fun on the beach, of course, but there is also no shortage of nightlife, especially on Seabreeze Boulevard. As Daytona Beach is home to bike week, there's also no shortage of biker bars, many on Main Street.

The Best Choice for Luxury: The site chose Palm Beach as the best spot for travelers most interested in luxury. Although the beach is home to the tallest coconut palms in the country and is arguably beautiful, the Discoverer was most interested in this choice's resorts - namely the The Breakers, with its 9 restaurants, golf course,10 tennis courts, and the Four Seasons. This destination is also home to fine shopping. On Worth Avenue, you'll find Channel, Gucci, and Escada.