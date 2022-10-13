Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall

It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day.

However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.

Growing one's own vegetables can help cut down on this cost, and can also be a rewarding activity. Many vegetable gardeners share their crops with friends, family, and neighbors.

Thankfully, Florida's climate allows for year-round planting, but fall is a particularly good time to grow vegetables in Florida when hotter temperatures begin to cool. According to the University of Florida, many vegetables thrive in Florida when planted in October. Here are some examples of vegetables that are relatively easy to grow throughout Florida in the fall.

Bush Beans are a very popular vegetable to grow in Florida since they don't have to be staked or supported. They do best when started from seeds. One needs to be careful when weeding bush beans since they initially have a weak root system. They do well in a container garden and are generally ready for harvest in 50-60 days.

Beets: UF indicates that beets can be grown throughout Florida starting from transplant. They like well-drained, loose, and acidic soil. Popular varieties are "Early Wonder," "Detroit Dark Red," and "Cylindra." Beets are anti-inflammatory and have high amounts of fiber, folate, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C.

Kale: According to Florida Gardening, you can plant kale seeds directly in the ground from September through March. The plants need about six hours of sun daily, but aren't very picky about the soil. Note that kale will cast a shadow on what is planted next to it, so choose its neighbor carefully. "Tuscan" and "Winterbor" are two popular varieties. Kale is full of vitamins A, K, B6, and C, calcium, potassium, copper, and manganese.

Broccoli can be grown throughout Florida and is easily transplanted. Find a sunny spot because this vegetable needs four to six hours of sun per day, and provide one to two inches of water per week. Most types of broccoli can be harvested in 80-100 days. Popular varieties are "Early Green," "Early Dividend," and "Green Sprouting."

Peppers: While there is debate as to whether peppers are a fruit or vegetable, they are popular because of their versatility and sweet taste. They're relatively easy to grow, and if you leave green peppers on the plant to ripen further, they become red, orange, or yellow, depending on the variety. Popular choices are "Red Knight" and "Big Bertha." Peppers can be harvested in 60 to 80 days.

Radish: Since most radish varieties will survive a freeze, this vegetable can be grown from September to March. Their small size means they can thrive in a container garden, and radishes are a popular choice for gardening with children. UF recommends starting radish from seeds, as transplants do less well. Some radish varieties mature after only 20 -30 days after sowing, but be careful with harvest times because allowing radishes to over-ripen will cause them to be bitter.

Carrots: One thing that one must keep in mind when growing carrots is that they need loose soil free of rocks, stones, or roots. Since the carrots grow under the ground, they will be misshapen if they don't have proper soil, but still perfectly edible. You can stagger planting carrots so that you have a constant harvest. Although carrots like to have 8 hours of sun per day, they can get by with less, but they need moist soil during the germination period.

Turnips: Although many people know turnips as a root vegetable, one can also eat the greens. They're generally thought to be easy to grow and are part of the same Brassica family of plants like broccoli, mustard, and cauliflower. "Purple Top White Globe" is a popular variety. Turnips are relatively cold-hardy, need 8 hours of sunlight per day, regular watering, and well-drained soil.