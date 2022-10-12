2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European

Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.

Sarasota's Ca' d'Zan as Compared to Venice, Italy: The Discoverer named Doge’s Palace in Venice as one of the city's most breathtaking tourist attractions due in part to its recognizable Gothic architecture. The publication felt that although Las Vegas' Venetian resort is thought of as an imitation of Doge Palace, it's actually Sarasota's Ca' d'Zan that most accurately captured the flavor of the original. You can see a picture of the Ca' d'Zan at the top of this article.

The Sarasota mansion, Ca' d'Zan was the winter home of John Ringling. Overlooking Sarasota Bay, the architecture showcases its Venetian influences for those who visit or see it. Both the outside and the interior are opulent. The inside features paintings by Zanchi, Sorine, and Devouge. In the living room, there is a crystal chandelier from the original Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

The venue, located at 5401 Bay Shore Road in Sarasota, offers tours of the first floor but does sometimes experience closures and interruptions. Therefore, it is always a good idea to check with the venue to ensure that it is fully open and running on the date you would like to visit.

TripAdvisor reviews were mostly very complementary, with almost 2,200 reviews at an average rating of 4.5. Most reviewers noted the opulence of the mansion, and many mentioned the stunning view.

Tarpon Springs as Compared to Symi, Greece: Symi is a picturesque Greek island located in the Dodecanese island chain. Its economy was traditionally based on the shipbuilding and sponge industries, but today it has become a haven for tourists.

A visit to Tarpon Springs wouldn't be complete without a visit to sponge docks (similar to those in Symi.) Additionally, the Historic District of Tarpon Springs features Dodecanese Boulevard, which is the location for Greek-themed bakeries, restaurants, and markets.

A visit to the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral may also be in order for anyone looking for a Greek experience in Tarpon Springs. The church is filled with frescoes and stained glass windows and has over 254 nearly five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, with many reviewers awed by the serenity of the space.

The sponge docks also had high reviews (an average of 4.5) with many reviewers raving about the quality of the restaurants and the experience. One reviewer said:

"This is a place to see the Greek lifestyle lived out in Florida."