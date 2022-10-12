Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has arguably made many Cuban dishes its own, with the Cuban sandwich being one well-known example. This sandwich became a culinary staple when cigar workers in Ybor City needed a cheap, quick lunch. Large, diverse cities like Miami made the sandwich more mainstream.

Although you may get a different variation on the sandwich depending on the city you are ordering from, most traditional Cuban sandwiches will have Cuban bread, roast pork, mustard, pickles, swiss cheese, and sweet, cured ham. (If you are in Tampa, you may also get Genoa salami on your sandwich. If you are in Key West, you may also get lettuce and tomato.)

The Florida Restaurants with the Best Cuban Sandwiches: With such uniformity in the ingredients, one might think that most Cuban sandwiches taste the same. But those who have favorite restaurants may disagree. The publication Southern Living wrote an article entitled "Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches," which outlines where they believe one can find outstanding examples of this popular sandwich.

Why Tampa, Miami, and Key West were Featured: Interestingly, all choices were in three locations: Tampa, Miami, and Key West. Tampa was included because it was said to be a "hot spot." Miami was included because it has the largest Cuban population in the United States. And Key West was included because it's geographically closer to Havana than Miami.

Here are the picks that Southern Living felt were best.

The Best Cuban Sandwiches in Tampa:

La Segunda Bakery: The site appreciated this classic restaurant's Cuban bread, and noted that its sandwich includes salami and a "secret sauce" of combined mustard and mayonnaise.

The Floridian: The site praised this restaurant's breakfast Cuban sandwich, which adds fried eggs to a traditional sandwich.

The Columbia: Southern Living felt this oldest restaurant in Florida was unique because its sandwich is brushed with butter and pressed.

The Best Cuban Sandwiches in Miami:

Sanguich de Miami: This restaurant is among the newest on the list. Southern Living appreciated that the restaurant puts homemade pickles on its sandwich and that the bread is brushed with lard before it is pressed.

Enriquetas Sandwich Shop: Although the traditional Cuban sandwich is a popular staple, Southern Living liked the "El Especial," which adds two homemade croquetas to a traditional sandwich.

Islas Canarias: This restaurant is another example of an eatery that adds a croqueta option, which in this case is called "Croqueta Preparada." Southern Living said that the sandwich was "melty and indulgent..."

The Best Cuban Sandwiches in Key West:

Sandy's Cafe: This restaurant, adjacent to a laundromat, serves its sandwiches out a side window. They're traditional sandwiches and very large.

Cuban Coffee Queen: Although this restaurant specializes in coffee, Southern Living appreciated its sandwiches, which include lettuce, tomato, and onions.

5 Brothers: Southern Living noted that this restaurant looks like an unassuming convenience store at first glance, but serves up a delicious sandwich called the "Midnight," which uses an egg roll similar to challah bread.