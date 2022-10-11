How Does Florida Compare With Other States in Terms of Safety?

If you are increasingly concerned about your personal safety, you're not alone. A survey by safewise found that 47% of Americans expressed concerns about their safety in 2020. Safewise also found that an even higher percentage of Floridians - or 59% - worried about their safety daily.

"Safety" can also mean different things to different people. While some are most worried about violent crime, others can worry about road conditions, health considerations, or financial safety. Still, where one lives can arguably affect how safe one feels.

Determining the Safest States in the United States: The website Top Data wanted to determine which states in America were most safe, so it analyzed them all using metrics in categories such as personal safety, public safety, financial safety, mental health, transportation and infrastructure, and public security.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida came in the bottom half of this survey. It ranked 29th out of 50th. Florida gained its highest marks for personal safety and its lowest marks for financial safety. Florida was also mentioned for having high amounts of credit card fraud and having a low number of mental health facilities.

The Rest of the List: Although many Floridians are probably most interested in Florida's rankings, it's always interesting to see how other states did. Here is the remainder of the list, from what Top Data considered the safest state to the least safe.

1 New Hampshire

2 Maine

3 Massachusetts

4 Rhode Island

5 Vermont

6 Idaho

7 Virginia

8 Connecticut

9 Minnesota

10 Nebraska

11 Iowa

12 New Jersey

13 Utah

14 New York

15 Ohio

16 Wisconsin

17 Pennsylvania

18 North Dakota

19 Indiana

20 Kentucky

21 North Carolina

22 Kansas

23 South Dakota

24 Hawaii

25 Illinois

26 Washington

27 Georgia

28 Maryland

29 Florida

30 Michigan

31 Arizona

32 Oklahoma

33 Colorado

34 Texas

35 Wyoming

36 West Virginia

37 Missouri

38 Delaware

39 California

40 Mississippi

41 Alabama

42 Oregon

43 South Carolina

44 Tennessee

45 Montana

46 Arkansas

47 Louisiana

48 New Mexico

49 Nevada

50 Alaska

Additional Data: Top Data is one source of data, but for additional information, we can look at others. U.S. News & World Report compared the states' public safety ranking using FBI data from 2019. In that report, Florida ranked number 27th out of 50.

In October of 2021, WalletHub released its "Safest States in America" report. In that study, Florida came in 43rd place. However, that study also included "emergency preparedness" in the criteria, on which Florida scored poorly.

According to the 2020 Annual Uniform Crime Report, as of 2020, overall crime had dropped in Florida for the 50th straight year.