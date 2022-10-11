How Does Florida Compare With Other States in Terms of Safety?

If you are increasingly concerned about your personal safety, you're not alone. A survey by safewise found that 47% of Americans expressed concerns about their safety in 2020. Safewise also found that an even higher percentage of Floridians - or 59% - worried about their safety daily.
"Safety" can also mean different things to different people. While some are most worried about violent crime, others can worry about road conditions, health considerations, or financial safety. Still, where one lives can arguably affect how safe one feels.
Determining the Safest States in the United States: The website Top Data wanted to determine which states in America were most safe, so it analyzed them all using metrics in categories such as personal safety, public safety, financial safety, mental health, transportation and infrastructure, and public security.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida came in the bottom half of this survey. It ranked 29th out of 50th. Florida gained its highest marks for personal safety and its lowest marks for financial safety. Florida was also mentioned for having high amounts of credit card fraud and having a low number of mental health facilities.
The Rest of the List: Although many Floridians are probably most interested in Florida's rankings, it's always interesting to see how other states did. Here is the remainder of the list, from what Top Data considered the safest state to the least safe.
1 New Hampshire
2 Maine
3 Massachusetts
4 Rhode Island
5 Vermont
6 Idaho
7 Virginia
8 Connecticut
9 Minnesota
10 Nebraska
11 Iowa
12 New Jersey
13 Utah
14 New York
15 Ohio
16 Wisconsin
17 Pennsylvania
18 North Dakota
19 Indiana
20 Kentucky
21 North Carolina
22 Kansas
23 South Dakota
24 Hawaii
25 Illinois
26 Washington
27 Georgia
28 Maryland
29 Florida
30 Michigan
31 Arizona
32 Oklahoma
33 Colorado
34 Texas
35 Wyoming
36 West Virginia
37 Missouri
38 Delaware
39 California
40 Mississippi
41 Alabama
42 Oregon
43 South Carolina
44 Tennessee
45 Montana
46 Arkansas
47 Louisiana
48 New Mexico
49 Nevada
50 Alaska
Additional Data: Top Data is one source of data, but for additional information, we can look at others. U.S. News & World Report compared the states' public safety ranking using FBI data from 2019. In that report, Florida ranked number 27th out of 50.
In October of 2021, WalletHub released its "Safest States in America" report. In that study, Florida came in 43rd place. However, that study also included "emergency preparedness" in the criteria, on which Florida scored poorly.
According to the 2020 Annual Uniform Crime Report, as of 2020, overall crime had dropped in Florida for the 50th straight year.
