How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-2 so far this season. For two of those games (against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons), the Bucs scored over 21 points. Putting up that the equivalent of three touchdowns is enough for fans to score a free ticket to Busch Gardens using a new promotion from Kane's Furniture, Busch Gardens, and the Bucs.

The three companies are partnering up to offer fans the chance to score a 1 day Busch Gardens pass for free when the Bucs score over 21 points. To get the ticket, fans must go and register at their local Kane's furniture store. According to Busch Gardens' website, the regular price for a one-day ticket starts at $99.

How the Promotion Works: In order to get a free one-day ticket to Busch Gardens, the following must happen:

The Bucs must score 21 points during an away or home game during the regular season.

You must go to a participating Kane's Furniture store within three days of the qualifying 21 points and register for the free ticket in person.

You must be over 18 and present your valid driver's license.

Some Things to Be Aware of:

You are responsible for paying for parking at Busch Gardens.

You cannot present the license of someone else to get a ticket for another individual.

Blackout days are 11/26/22, 12/3/22, 12/10/22, 12/17/22, 12/24/22, 12/31/22 and after 3/5/23.

You can't combine this offer with any other offers or discounts.

There is no purchase necessary.

For full details, go to Kane's Furniture's website. According to the Kane's furniture website, there are currently 18 stores in Florida.

The Buccaneers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 16th in Pittsburgh.