What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?

Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.

Recent research also suggests that where one lives can affect a person's level of happiness. Luckily for Floridians, recent data shows that those living in the sunshine state are generally content when compared with the rest of the country. A study from WalletHub found that Florida ranked 18th out of 50 states in terms of happiness.

But which Florida cities are the happiest? The website CreditDonkey has attempted to define the happiest cities in Florida.

The Criteria for the Happiest Cities in Florida: To determine which 10 Florida cities were the most content, CreditDonkey focused on cities with a population of over 100,000 and looked at factors such as income, housing, divorce rates, crime, commutes, and morning commute departure times.

Here are the cities that made the list. They are ranked from lowest to highest.

10: Fort Lauderdale had a lower median salary than many of the other cities, but it also had lower housing costs. This city also boasted the highest number of restaurants per capita. If you enjoy the water, you may like living in a city nicknamed "The Venice of America" due to its waterways.

9. West Palm Beach: Although the median income of this city was somewhat low, CreditDonkey felt this was offset by a shorter commute. If you love the ocean, you can easily see it in this oldest municipality in Palm Beach county.

8. Clearwater: Now we're moving away from the Atlantic coast to Florida's gulf coast. This city's metro has popular tourist attractions in the form of its gorgeous beaches and white sands. Clearwater stood out due to its short commute and lower than average percentage of income spent on housing.

7. Pembroke Pines is close to the Everglades, the largest subtropical ecosystem in North America. This city took in the second highest median income in the study and also had moderate housing prices and low crime rates.

6. Gainesville: This hometown of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and the Florida Gators made the list because it had the best scores in commute time and divorce rates. Home prices were also reasonable, as was the rental market.

5. Tampa: This city, close to Clearwater, is one of the biggest on the list, with around 390,000 residents and sports teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning. It earned high marks from CreditDonkey for its restaurants.

4. Cape Coral: With its good safety rating and moderate median salary, CreditDonkey liked this pick, where one can find the winter homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

3. Tallahassee: This home to the Florida State Seminoles is also the state's capital. It scored well because of its short commute and somewhat affordable housing market compared to national averages.

2. Jacksonville: This is the largest city on the list in terms of population, with around 970,000 residents. CreditDonkey liked Jacksonville because of its relatively short commute and somewhat reasonable rental rates compared with other cities.

1. Coral Springs: Founded in 1963, this city that took the top spot is one of Florida's youngest cities. It scored well due to its high median income and safe neighborhoods. The picture at the top of this article is of Coral Springs.

An Additional Study: CreditDonkey is one source of data, but we can look at more data for additional information. WalletHub did a similar study, but it looked at metrics like depression, emotional well-being, income, and community.

There was some overlap in the results of the WalletHub and CreditDonkey studies. In the WalletHub study, Pembroke Pines was Florida's happiest city, followed by Cape Coral and Ft. Lauderdale.