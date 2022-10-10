What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jloJ_0iTDZxND00
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.

Recent research also suggests that where one lives can affect a person's level of happiness. Luckily for Floridians, recent data shows that those living in the sunshine state are generally content when compared with the rest of the country. A study from WalletHub found that Florida ranked 18th out of 50 states in terms of happiness.

But which Florida cities are the happiest? The website CreditDonkey has attempted to define the happiest cities in Florida.

The Criteria for the Happiest Cities in Florida: To determine which 10 Florida cities were the most content, CreditDonkey focused on cities with a population of over 100,000 and looked at factors such as income, housing, divorce rates, crime, commutes, and morning commute departure times.

Here are the cities that made the list. They are ranked from lowest to highest.

10: Fort Lauderdale had a lower median salary than many of the other cities, but it also had lower housing costs. This city also boasted the highest number of restaurants per capita. If you enjoy the water, you may like living in a city nicknamed "The Venice of America" due to its waterways.

9. West Palm Beach: Although the median income of this city was somewhat low, CreditDonkey felt this was offset by a shorter commute. If you love the ocean, you can easily see it in this oldest municipality in Palm Beach county.

8. Clearwater: Now we're moving away from the Atlantic coast to Florida's gulf coast. This city's metro has popular tourist attractions in the form of its gorgeous beaches and white sands. Clearwater stood out due to its short commute and lower than average percentage of income spent on housing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO78x_0iTDZxND00
Ken Cheung, Unsplash

7. Pembroke Pines is close to the Everglades, the largest subtropical ecosystem in North America. This city took in the second highest median income in the study and also had moderate housing prices and low crime rates.

6. Gainesville: This hometown of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and the Florida Gators made the list because it had the best scores in commute time and divorce rates. Home prices were also reasonable, as was the rental market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVjJZ_0iTDZxND00
Antonio Lopez, Unsplash

5. Tampa: This city, close to Clearwater, is one of the biggest on the list, with around 390,000 residents and sports teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning. It earned high marks from CreditDonkey for its restaurants.

4. Cape Coral: With its good safety rating and moderate median salary, CreditDonkey liked this pick, where one can find the winter homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

3. Tallahassee: This home to the Florida State Seminoles is also the state's capital. It scored well because of its short commute and somewhat affordable housing market compared to national averages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y98fS_0iTDZxND00
DXR, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

2. Jacksonville: This is the largest city on the list in terms of population, with around 970,000 residents. CreditDonkey liked Jacksonville because of its relatively short commute and somewhat reasonable rental rates compared with other cities.

1. Coral Springs: Founded in 1963, this city that took the top spot is one of Florida's youngest cities. It scored well due to its high median income and safe neighborhoods. The picture at the top of this article is of Coral Springs.

An Additional Study: CreditDonkey is one source of data, but we can look at more data for additional information. WalletHub did a similar study, but it looked at metrics like depression, emotional well-being, income, and community.

There was some overlap in the results of the WalletHub and CreditDonkey studies. In the WalletHub study, Pembroke Pines was Florida's happiest city, followed by Cape Coral and Ft. Lauderdale.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
25510 followers

More from L. Cane

Sarasota, FL

2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European

LittleOrphanDani, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has arguably made many Cuban dishes its own, with the Cuban sandwich being one well-known example. This sandwich became a culinary staple when cigar workers in Ybor City needed a cheap, quick lunch. Large, diverse cities like Miami made the sandwich more mainstream.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

How Does Florida Compare With Other States in Terms of Safety?

Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you are increasingly concerned about your personal safety, you're not alone. A survey by safewise found that 47% of Americans expressed concerns about their safety in 2020. Safewise also found that an even higher percentage of Floridians - or 59% - worried about their safety daily.

Read full story
14 comments
Tampa, FL

How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Douglas Whitaker via the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 licence, Wikimedia Commons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-2 so far this season. For two of those games (against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons), the Bucs scored over 21 points. Putting up that the equivalent of three touchdowns is enough for fans to score a free ticket to Busch Gardens using a new promotion from Kane's Furniture, Busch Gardens, and the Bucs.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Destination Makes List of Lesser-Known American Islands

U.S. National Park Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known islands in the United States. Examples are Hawaii, Catalina Island, Nantucket, and San Juan. There are even well-known islands in Florida, such as Key Largo, Anna Maria Island, and Siesta Key.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks

There's arguably much to like about Florida, as evidenced by the fact that it's been a recent top relocation spot for those looking to move or retire. The weather is nice. There are beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities to keep one busy, and there is no state income tax.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned on List of Happiest States in America in 2022

Many things make up a person's level of happiness. One can arguably influence their happiness level by controlling what one can. One can surround themselves with the people and things one enjoys and can try to think positively.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola Rides

If you want to see romantic canals with gondola rides and a serene, watery way of traveling from one place to another, you may think you need to go to Europe, or, specifically, to Venice. In fact, there's a city in Florida that has so many canals it's called "the Venice of America."

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?

Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

5 Vintage Pink Hotels in Florida

porkfork6 from Saint Petersburg, FL, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's something that screams vintage about a pink hotel, which makes sense when you consider that the two main eras for pink hotels were the 1920s era of art deco and the mid-century design of the 1950s. Here is some information about five historic pink hotels in Florida:

Read full story
Florida State

These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes

In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.

Read full story
83 comments
Florida State

The Best Taco Restaurants in Florida in 2022 According to Travel Websites

Many Americans love tacos. According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans eat around 4.5 billion tacos each year. Thankfully, Floridians have plenty of taco restaurants from which to choose. And because Florida serves up an abundance of fresh seafood and cultural combinations, most Florida restaurants offer many varieties of tacos. What better time than National Taco Day (on October 4th) to have a look at some popular taco joints in Florida?

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian

There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.

Read full story
46 comments
Florida State

Good Samaritans That Have Stepped Up to Help Others After Hurricane Ian

There's little question that Hurricane Ian was devastating to Florida. Many areas suffered catastrophic damage, and many Floridians will need to begin the process of rebuilding.

Read full story
Florida State

Organizations, Businesses, and Individuals Who Have Made Large Donations to Assist with Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

According to data firm Enki Research, a company that studies the financial impact of storms, the monetary damage from Hurricane Ian could reach up to $65 billion. It is believed that approximately 600,000 Florida homes are still without power.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of Best States for Teachers

Some teachers may tell you they would never want another job because they find teaching extremely rewarding. Others may tell you that, despite the rewards, they are overworked and underpaid.

Read full story
47 comments
Florida State

Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida

Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

This Florida State Park was the Setting for Movies, Has a Historic Lodge, a 68 Degree Spring, and Offers Boat Tours

Many Floridians enjoy state parks that are reminiscent of old Florida. There's just something comforting about visiting a location that hasn't changed all that much in many years. Many of these parks also have a historical significance that dates back to the time of Native Americans and mastodons. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is one example.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The Best Florida Cities to Retire on Less Than $3,000 Per Month, According to Go Banking Rates

Philipp Michel Reichold, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many retirees carefully budget their monthly expenses out of necessity. That may be true more than ever in Florida as inflation outpaces the nation and housing costs rise. According to Yahoo, in 2020, nearly 3.4 million retirees received Social Security benefits at an average of around $1,516.23 per month. Therefore, living as frugally as possible makes sense.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy