5 Vintage Pink Hotels in Florida

There's something that screams vintage about a pink hotel, which makes sense when you consider that the two main eras for pink hotels were the 1920s era of art deco and the mid-century design of the 1950s. Here is some information about five historic pink hotels in Florida:

The Boca Raton Resort & Club (Formerly Known as a Waldorf Astoria Resort:) This luxurious Mediterranean-inspired landmark of south Florida was built in the 1920s by Palm Beach architect Addison Mizner. The property is made up of five separate buildings and borders the coastline. Although the resort's iconic exterior of 337 acres is alluring, the interior is just as interesting, featuring 1,047 luxurious rooms and 13 restaurants and bars.

The Don CeSar Hotel: Also built in the 1920s, this famous St. Pete Beach institution quickly became a playground for the rich and famous during the Jazz Age. Guests included F. Scott Fitzgerald and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Located along the Gulf of Mexico, this "pink palace", features a Mediterranean and Moorish style and offers beautiful beach views, private balconies, and lush terraces. There are 277 rooms and 6 eateries and bars. The Don Cesar is pictured at the top of this article.

The Jensen Beach Inn: This restored inn sits atop the second floor of the historic RR Ricou building, which was established in 1909. It's smaller than some of the other hotels on this list, with only 7 renovated rooms, and is located only 2 miles from Hutchinson Island and its unspoiled beaches.

Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club, St. Petersburg: This hotel has been a staple of the Tampa Bay area since it opened in 1925, which is why it's reminiscent of all of the splendor of the golden age. Perhaps not surprisingly, it has hosted celebrities like Calvin Coolidge and Marilyn Monroe. This Mediterranean revival-inspired hotel has 362 rooms, a golf course, a day spa, a marina, 2 pools, and 12 tennis courts.

Hacienda Hotel, New Port Richey: Although this Spanish Colonial Revival-style hotel was originally built in 1927, it just recently underwent a multimillion-dollar rehabilitation and reopened. Located just off the Gulf Coast, this hotel was one of the original Jazz Age pink hotels in Florida that were also a favorite of celebrities like Charlie Chaplin and Gloria Swanson. The hotel features 40 updated rooms and a restaurant called Sasha's on the Park. The hotel's renovation attempted to keep the vintage features while making guests' stay modern and comfortable.

Although one could stay in any modern, neutral-colored hotel, it's arguably fun to soak up a little Florida history and whimsy with your stay.