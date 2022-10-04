The Best Taco Restaurants in Florida in 2022 According to Travel Websites

Many Americans love tacos. According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans eat around 4.5 billion tacos each year. Thankfully, Floridians have plenty of taco restaurants from which to choose. And because Florida serves up an abundance of fresh seafood and cultural combinations, most Florida restaurants offer many varieties of tacos. What better time than National Taco Day (on October 4th) to have a look at some popular taco joints in Florida?

Determining the Best Taco Restaurants in Florida: It's arguably hard to make a bad taco, but some taco restaurants are more popular than others. The "best" taco in Florida is hard to define, but travel websites such as Trips to Discover, Florida Rentals, and Best Things Florida have all listed what they think are the best tacos that Florida has to offer.

Although the websites didn't make the same choices in every case, many of their picks overlap or were mentioned more than once. Those frequently-mentioned restaurants are listed below.

TacoLu, Jacksonville Beach: This colorful restaurant is known to have tasty seafood tacos, with standouts being the tuna, fish, and blackened scallop. If you like tequila, there's an extensive list. There are also enchiladas, quesadillas, and salads on the menu. The address of this restaurant is 1712 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach, which is the site of the old Homestead restaurant. Many TripAdvisor reviews mentioned the tuna tacos.

Garbo's Grill, Key West: This choice is actually a retro food truck placed in a permanent location (behind Hank's saloon) instead of a stand-alone restaurant. One of the more popular choices, the Korean Bar B Que, is Asian-inspired, and the Yum Yum shrimp tacos can be topped with Cayo or Korean-style options. You can find this restaurant at 409 Caroline Street in Key West.

Capital Tacos, Land O Lakes, and Several Additional Locations Throughout Florida: This is a small joint that is big on choices. The menu is chef-created and items are made from scratch. Orders are made on an open grill. Delish has given this restaurant the moniker "the top Taco in Florida." The Land of Lakes location is at 6765 Land O Lakes Boulevard.

Casita Taqueria, St. Petersburg: This is another taco restaurant that serves up street-style tacos with fresh, homemade ingredients. The restaurant commonly has unique specials such as beer braised short rib tacos with pickled red onions and cotija cheese. This restaurant is located at 2663 Central Avenue.

Tacos and Tattoos, Miami: According to the company's website, this family-owned restaurant serves "Mexican fusion with a Caribbean comfort experience." Not only does this taco joint provide a fresh global take on traditional Mexican dishes, but the decor is also unique. The walls are loaded with displays from local artists. There are four locations throughout the Miami area.

This is just a sampling of the options Floridians have to explore on National Taco Day and beyond.