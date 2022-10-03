Good Samaritans That Have Stepped Up to Help Others After Hurricane Ian

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9cUN_0iK2kkQQ00
Jem Sahagun, Unsplash

There's little question that Hurricane Ian was devastating to Florida. Many areas suffered catastrophic damage, and many Floridians will need to begin the process of rebuilding.

But if there is one silver lining, it is the stories of regular people helping others in the aftermath of the storm. In times of crisis, people tend to roll up their sleeves and help their neighbors, members of their communities, or complete strangers. Below are examples of such stories.

A Stranger Who Volunteered to Check on the Well-Being of Others: Christine Bomlitz lives in Las Vegas and was unable to contact her 84-year-old mother, who uses a walker and was stuck in her home in Englewood, Florida. So Bomlitz reached out on social media and asked if anyone would be willing to check on her mother.

Even though Cheyenne Prevatt had sustained damage to her own home, she volunteered to walk in chest-deep water to go and check on Bomlitz's mother, who was safe in her home. Prevatt was able to take a photo of Bomlitz's mother to soothe worries.

"I’m thankful for this stranger," Bomlitz told Fox News. "a total stranger. People are amazing."

The Good Samaritans Who Saved a Man From A Flooded Car: A post on Instagram shows a group of men in waist-high water save an elderly man from a flooded car in Bonita Springs. The video is quite dramatic, and you can hear the whistling of the wind and the sound of sloshing water throughout the rescue.

"We saw an elderly man struggling in his car, and we knew he needed help," Benny from @colliercountycowboys told Fox Weather.

People Helping Animals in the Aftermath of Ian: Big Dog Ranch Rescue has been traveling across the state to help animal shelters that are in need or overcrowded after the hurricane. They've also been rescuing displaced animals and giving pet food and supplies to owners in need.

There is also dramatic footage of a good samaritan rescuing a dog from a sailboat in Ft. Myers. The Twitter post indicated that the man also rescued a cat.

The Retired Police Officer Buying Repair Supplies to Help Others: Jim Zajac is originally from Massachusetts, and used to work as a police officer. Today, he is retired and lives in Port St. Lucie. WPTV found him in the parking lot of his local Home Depot buying supplies to fix roofs for residents of Port Charlotte. He told the station that he was "trying to help people."

Everyday People Who Are Offering Their Time and Talents to Clean Up Debris: Countless people have and are giving their time to help clean up the devastation left by Ian.

Some organizations have large groups of volunteers who help those who aren't able to clean up themselves. Organizations like CrisisCleanup.org offer their time to help with fallen trees, removing drywall, and tarping roofs.

In Ft. Myers a group of regular, everyday people banded together to yield chainsaws and machetes to clear debris so first responders could get to heavily-impacted areas. The group worked until it was too dark to see and then got up early the next morning to continue their efforts.

Organizations and Volunteers Offering Free Meals: Organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America are relying on volunteers to feed thousands of people all over Florida that have been affected by the hurricane.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
25251 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks

There's arguably much to like about Florida, as evidenced by the fact that it's been a recent top relocation spot for those looking to move or retire. The weather is nice. There are beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities to keep one busy, and there is no state income tax.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned on List of Happiest States in America in 2022

Many things make up a person's level of happiness. One can arguably influence their happiness level by controlling what one can. One can surround themselves with the people and things one enjoys and can try to think positively.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola Rides

If you want to see romantic canals with gondola rides and a serene, watery way of traveling from one place to another, you may think you need to go to Europe, or, specifically, to Venice. In fact, there's a city in Florida that has so many canals it's called "the Venice of America."

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?

Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

5 Vintage Pink Hotels in Florida

porkfork6 from Saint Petersburg, FL, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's something that screams vintage about a pink hotel, which makes sense when you consider that the two main eras for pink hotels were the 1920s era of art deco and the mid-century design of the 1950s. Here is some information about five historic pink hotels in Florida:

Read full story
Florida State

These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes

In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.

Read full story
80 comments
Florida State

The Best Taco Restaurants in Florida in 2022 According to Travel Websites

Many Americans love tacos. According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans eat around 4.5 billion tacos each year. Thankfully, Floridians have plenty of taco restaurants from which to choose. And because Florida serves up an abundance of fresh seafood and cultural combinations, most Florida restaurants offer many varieties of tacos. What better time than National Taco Day (on October 4th) to have a look at some popular taco joints in Florida?

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian

There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.

Read full story
46 comments
Florida State

Organizations, Businesses, and Individuals Who Have Made Large Donations to Assist with Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

According to data firm Enki Research, a company that studies the financial impact of storms, the monetary damage from Hurricane Ian could reach up to $65 billion. It is believed that approximately 600,000 Florida homes are still without power.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of Best States for Teachers

Some teachers may tell you they would never want another job because they find teaching extremely rewarding. Others may tell you that, despite the rewards, they are overworked and underpaid.

Read full story
45 comments
Florida State

Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida

Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

This Florida State Park was the Setting for Movies, Has a Historic Lodge, a 68 Degree Spring, and Offers Boat Tours

Many Floridians enjoy state parks that are reminiscent of old Florida. There's just something comforting about visiting a location that hasn't changed all that much in many years. Many of these parks also have a historical significance that dates back to the time of Native Americans and mastodons. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is one example.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The Best Florida Cities to Retire on Less Than $3,000 Per Month, According to Go Banking Rates

Philipp Michel Reichold, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many retirees carefully budget their monthly expenses out of necessity. That may be true more than ever in Florida as inflation outpaces the nation and housing costs rise. According to Yahoo, in 2020, nearly 3.4 million retirees received Social Security benefits at an average of around $1,516.23 per month. Therefore, living as frugally as possible makes sense.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

This Butterfly, Once Thought To Be Extinct, Has Shown Up in Florida Botanical Gardens and State Parks

Many Floridians like to attract butterflies to their backyard garden or to see them flying in the sunshine state's botanical gardens or national and state parks. Many of them are beautiful, and it can be relaxing to watch them.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of Most Diverse States in the United States

America is known to be a country of different cultures, religions, ethnicities, economic statuses, and educational backgrounds. Recent census data shows that America is becoming increasingly ethnically diverse sooner than expected.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Both Small and Large Florida Colleges and Universities Mentioned in a List of the Best Colleges of 2022-2023

Where one chooses to go to college can be an important decision. This vital choice may dictate where a student lives for the next four years, with whom they spend their time, their future earning capacity and debt ratio, and how they might make a living in the future. Many students and families will look to rankings to determine which colleges are "best" and then attempt to apply to the highest quality schools to which school the student may be admitted and can afford. Of course,different students will have different preferences about whether they prefer a large university or a small college.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today

Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

2 Florida National Parks Make List of Underrated Parks One Should Visit

Many of America's national parks saw a record number of visitors in 2021 as people realized that it's easy to see natural wonders in their backyards. And while popular national parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon may always stand out, there are plenty of lesser-known national parks that experts believe may be worth a visit. Below, we will look at two in Florida that have been identified as such:

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida City Mentioned as Among the Rudest in the United States

Very few people enjoy experiencing what they perceive as rude behavior. Whether you're experiencing cultural differences, a misunderstanding, or negative interactions, navigating rudeness can be a challenge. Unfortunately, you'll arguably experience rudeness in some places more than others.

Read full story
292 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy