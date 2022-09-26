Florida Mentioned in List of Best States for Teachers

Some teachers may tell you they would never want another job because they find teaching extremely rewarding. Others may tell you that, despite the rewards, they are overworked and underpaid.
Some Teachers are Experiencing Burnout: In many areas of the country, the pandemic brought about additional challenges for teachers. That may be at least part of the reason why 90% of teachers reported feeling burnout in a National Education Association poll conducted in January 2022. Or why another NEA survey indicated that about half of teachers are considering leaving the profession.
Florida's Attempts to Attract and Retain Teachers: Perhaps as a result of these sentiments, some school districts in Florida are experiencing teacher shortages. In response, Florida has announced that it will give veterans a path to receive temporary teaching certificates. Florida has also made attempts to raise teacher salaries. This is Florida's experience, but other states have experienced similar challenges and shortages.
Determining the Best States for Teachers: The website WalletHub wanted to know which states ranked highest for "teacher-friendliness' so it looked at metrics like the work environment and opportunities.
What Were the Specific Criteria?: Under the categories of opportunity, WalletHub looked at criteria like average salary, income growth potential, average pension, competition, tenure, and preparation. Under the category of work environment, the site looked at digital learning plans, instructional materials, access to technology, student-pupil ratio, public spending, teacher turnover, administrator support, average commute time, and working mom friendliness.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did well in this survey. It came in 4th out of 51. Florida did better in the opportunity category than it did in the work environment category.
Which States Did Best?: New York, Utah, and Virginia were in the top three.
Which States Did Worse?: The District of Columbia, New Hampshire, and Hawaii were in the bottom three.
The Rest of the List: Florida's ranking may be interesting to Floridians, but it's also illuminating to see how the rest of the country did. Here is the remainder of WalletHub's list of best and worst states for teachers.
1 New York
2 Utah
3 Virginia
4 Florida
5 Washington
6 New Jersey
7 Pennsylvania
8 Massachusetts
9 Maryland
10 Connecticut
11 North Dakota
12 Delaware
13 Minnesota
14 Georgia
15 California
16 Illinois
17 Indiana
18 Alabama
19 Mississippi
20 Idaho
21 Kentucky
22 Wyoming
23 Texas
24 Iowa
25 Kansas
26 Ohio
27 Vermont
28 North Carolina
29 West Virginia
30 Oregon
31 Rhode Island
32 Nebraska
33 Wisconsin
34 Oklahoma
35 Arkansas
36 Colorado
37 Alaska
38 South Carolina
39 South Dakota
40 Michigan
41 Tennessee
42 Nevada
43 Montana
44 Maine
45 Louisiana
46 Missouri
47 New Mexico
48 Arizona
49 District of Columbia
50 New Hampshire
51 Hawaii
Additional Data: WalletHub is one source, but we can look at other sources of data for more information. Many of the surveys similar to WalletHub's considered teacher pay only. That said, in 2022, the National Education Association ranked Florida 16th in the nation for teachers based on its 2020-21 school year average salary of $44,040.
