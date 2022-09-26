Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida

Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.

Still, some plants are easier to grow than others. It's frustrating to carefully choose and then plant your selection only to have it fail. Some plants require special care. For example, one can grow avocados, but they must be protected from sunburn.

Other plants require a specific Florida location. One can grow apples in the north and central Florida, but doing so is challenging in south Florida. Still other trees have diseases that make them more difficult for some - like greening with citrus. This article will discuss the easiest fruit trees and bushes to grow in Florida throughout the state.

Bananas: According to the University of Florida, there are hundreds of varieties of bananas that one can use for Florida gardens. Experts like Authentic Florida say that you should choose varieties like “Goldfinger” and “Mona Lisa” that are resistant to fungi and plant the tree in direct sunlight and moist, fertile soil protected from wind.

Persimmon: This fruit tree may be a good choice for those looking for a low-maintenance option. The Asian persimmon species is a popular choice because it has a compact growth habit typical of an orchard tree.

Loquats: The University of Florida indicates that this fruit tree has thrived in Florida since the 19th century. UF suggests planting loquat trees in a sunny, well-drained location. They enjoy full sun and are drought-tolerant.

Mulberry: According to Garden Florida, mulberry trees are fast-growing and do best in deep, moist soils. However, the site suggests planting them away from driveways or areas where the fallen fruit will stain.

Figs: According to Four Winds Growers, figs are relatively easy to grow in Florida as long as they're in well-draining soil and mulched each spring. The Common fig variety does not require pollination.

Guava: This fruit can sometimes be seen growing in the wild by roadsides, so it is hearty and may sometimes require pruning to keep it in check. There is a picture of guava at the top of this article.

Passion Vine: Another plant that can be so easy to grow that it can become invasive if not cut back is the passion vine. An added bonus is that this plant attracts butterflies and grows flowers.

Lychee: This tree can grow quite large after many years, so it's best with yards and gardens with much room or with gardeners willing to prune. However, this decorative tree bearing sweet fruit grows well in deep, fertile, well-drained soil.