The Best Florida Cities to Retire on Less Than $3,000 Per Month, According to Go Banking Rates

Many retirees carefully budget their monthly expenses out of necessity. That may be true more than ever in Florida as inflation outpaces the nation and housing costs rise. According to Yahoo, in 2020, nearly 3.4 million retirees received Social Security benefits at an average of around $1,516.23 per month. Therefore, living as frugally as possible makes sense.

Determining the Best Florida Cities to Retire on $3,000 Per Month: The Criteria: The website Go Banking Rates wanted to know if it was possible to retire on less than $3,000 in Florida, so it examined cities where at least 10% of the population was 65 and older.

Once this population was determined, Go Banking Rates looked at metrics such as the cost of living and the livability of a city. Specifically, Go Banking Rates used data from Sperling’s Best and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the average cost for utilities, healthcare, groceries, and one-bedroom rents in each city. It also used data from AreaVibes to determine a livability score.

Which Cities Made the Cut?: In the end, Go Banking Rates named 20 cities that it said one could retire to in Florida for less than $3,000 per month. The cities were spread out geographically. Here are the cities that came in the top 10 from lowest to highest. With each listing, there is information about the cost of living, livability, and the percentage of the population over 65.

Melbourne

Monthly expenditures: $2,383

$2,383 Livability: 75

75 % of population 65 and older: 20.9%

Although Melbourne had a lower livability score, it still broke the top 10 because of its high percentage of senior residents and low costs.

Casselberry

Monthly expenditures: $2,642

$2,642 Livability: 84

84 % of population 65 and older: 15.3%

Casselberry had below-average costs and a high livability score, but a lower percentage of senior residents.

Sunrise

Monthly expenditures: $2,759

$2,759 Livability: 83

83 % of population 65 and older: 19.3%

Go Banking Rates noted that health care and utility costs were low in Sunrise, although rent and groceries were a bit high.

Altamonte Springs

Monthly expenditures: $2,545

$2,545 Livability: 85

85 % of population 65 and older: 14.6%

Altamonte Springs has one of the highest livability scores on the list, with rent, groceries, and healthcare all costing below the national average. The only exception was utility costs.

Lake Mary

Monthly expenditures: $3,042

$3,042 Livability: 89

89 % of population 65 and older: 19.9%

Lake Mary went slightly over the $3,000 threshold, but it was kept on the list because of its high livability score. Rent was the culprit for its higher price, so if you can negotiate cheaper rent, it may still qualify.

Palm Bay

Monthly expenditures: $2,369

$2,369 Livability: 80

80 % of population 65 and older: 18.8%

Palm Bay is the only city on the list that had groceries, healthcare, and utility costs below the national average. It also had low rent with a respectable livability score.

Winter Garden

Monthly expenditures: $2,339

$2,339 Livability: 85

85 % of population 65 and older: 14.1%

Go Banking Rates called Winter Garden "one of the best cities in all of Florida for a retiree to live on $3,000 a month" since it has a very high livability score and is among the lowest cost of living of any city on the list. It does have a lower senior population, however.

Lakeland

Monthly expenditures: $2,401

$2,401 Livability: 82

82 % of population 65 and older: 22.2%

Lakeland has a high number of seniors, a respectable livability score, and a budget that will leave about $600 at the end of the month.

Largo

Monthly expenditures: $2,637

$2,637 Livability: 85

85 % of population 65 and older: 26.3%

Higher utility and grocery costs kept Largo out of the top spot. However, Largo does have a very high livability score and a large percentage of seniors.

Port Orange

Monthly expenditures: $2,497

$2,497 Livability: 87

87 % of population 65 and older: 24.6%

Go Banking Rates called Port Orange "the clear winner," as evidenced by the high percentage of seniors who call it home and one of the best livability scores in the nation.

The Remainder of the List:

Now that we've looked closely at what was listed as 1-10, it may be interesting to also look at 11-20. Here are those cities:

11. Deerfield Beach

12. Fort Myers

13. Coconut Creek

14. Boca Raton

15. Bradenton

16. Clearwater

17. Panama City Beach

18. Sarasota

19. Pembroke Pines

20. Maitland