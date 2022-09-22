This Butterfly, Once Thought To Be Extinct, Has Shown Up in Florida Botanical Gardens and State Parks

Many Floridians like to attract butterflies to their backyard garden or to see them flying in the sunshine state's botanical gardens or national and state parks. Many of them are beautiful, and it can be relaxing to watch them.

But, not so far into the past, Floridians rarely saw the Atala butterfly. That's no longer true quite true - thanks to one plant showing up in many botanical gardens and parks.

Details about the Atala Butterfly and Why it Almost Became Extinct: According to the University of Florida, the Atala is the largest and most iridescent hairstreak in southeastern Florida. The Florida Wildflower Federation says the animals have a unique velvety black surface and turquoise shimmer on the dorsal side of the wings. This striking coloring can be bright blue or greenish teal in males.

From 1937 to 1959, the Atala was thought to be extinct because of the over-harvesting of its root plant, coontie. The butterfly isn't currently federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. And although its numbers are increasing, it is still considered to be somewhat rare. Florida has listed it as a "species of greatest conservation need."

How the Atala Made a Comeback: The Atala's host plant is the coontie, a plant that can be used to make Florida arrowroot. When the plant's numbers dwindled because of arrowroot production, so did the Atala.

In 1979, a scattering of the butterfly were found off the coast of Miami. Scientists believe that this population, along with coontie now being grown in botanical gardens and parks, has helped the Atala's numbers rebound.

Still, those with children or pets should beware, as parts of the plant are toxic. According to UF, the toxins do not leach into the soil, but to be safe, one can view the butterflies in public gardens or parks.

In Which State Parks and Botanical Gardens Can You See the Atala?: According to Wild South Florida, although the Atala has been spotted as far north as Indian River or Pinellas counties, its range is Martin, Monroe, Miami Dade, and Collier counties. According to the Atala Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association, the butterfly have been seen at Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach.

According to Treasure Coast News, there have been sightings at the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park, where the butterflies are protected. A Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Facebook post indicates that you can see the Atala in that park in Key Biscayne.

So if you are in the range areas of this butterfly and you visit a state park or botanical garden in the applicable counties, keep your eyes peeled. You may see this beautiful animal that was thought extinct not that long ago.