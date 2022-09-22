Florida Mentioned in List of Most Diverse States in the United States

America is known to be a country of different cultures, religions, ethnicities, economic statuses, and educational backgrounds. Recent census data shows that America is becoming increasingly ethnically diverse sooner than expected.

Many experts see this increase in diversity as a positive development, as diversity is said to increase tolerance, productivity, and creativity in the environments that foster it. Teresa K. Woodruff, MSU provost, participated in research on gender-balanced teams. This research found that diversity enhances performance. She said of the findings:

“Collaborating with more diversity in your team can lead to higher impact. I encourage everyone, in all disciplines, to see how diversity is a key to academic success and excellence.”

Despite the impacts of creating a diverse environment, some environments and areas in the United States are more willing to foster diversity than others.

Determining Which Areas in the United States are Most Diverse: The website WalletHub wanted to know which states were the most diverse. It also wanted to look at diversity more broadly than just in terms of ethnicity, so it analyzed all the states in six diversity categories as follows:

socioeconomic

cultural

economic

household

religious, and

political

These categories were broad, but WalletHub also looked at specific metrics within each, such as the following areas of diversity: linguistic, birthplace, generational, occupational, marital status, and household size, to name only a few metrics.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida came in 7th out of 50th place, meaning that Florida was considered more diverse than 43 other states and less diverse than the top 6. Florida scored highest in the categories of household, cultural, and political diversity. Florida also scored first in the nation for the highest generational diversity and third for birthplace diversity.

What States Were the Most Diverse?: California, Texas, and Hawaii were the most diverse, making up the top 3 in that order.

What States Were the Least Diverse?: Vermont, Maine, and West Virginia Rounded out the bottom 3.

The Remainder of the List: Although Florida's ranking may be illuminating to Floridians, it's also interesting to see how other states did. Here is WalletHub's list of the most and least diverse states:

1 California

2 Texas

3 Hawaii

4 New Jersey

5 New York

6 New Mexico

7 Florida

8 Maryland

9 Nevada

10 Arizona

11 Illinois

12 Virginia

13 Georgia

14 Connecticut

15 Alaska

16 Delaware

17 Washington

18 Massachusetts

19 Colorado

20 North Carolina

21 Oklahoma

22 Rhode Island

23 South Carolina

24 Louisiana

25 Kansas

26 Nebraska

27 Oregon

28 Minnesota

29 Pennsylvania

30 Alabama

31 Mississippi

32 Tennessee

33 Arkansas

34 Idaho

35 South Dakota

36 Missouri

37 Michigan

38 Wisconsin

39 North Dakota

40 Indiana

41 Iowa

42 Ohio

43 Utah

44 Wyoming

45 Kentucky

46 Montana

47 New Hampshire

48 Vermont

49 Maine

50 West Virginia

Additional Studies: WalletHub is one source of data, but for more information, we can seek out additional sources. In April 2022, HomeSnacks named the 10 most and least diverse states in America. In that survey, Florida was the 8th most diverse. The site used the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) for its analytics, a measurement of inequality.

U.S. News and World Report looked at equality in socioeconomic, household, and cultural diversity to determine which states were most diverse. Florida came in 8th in that survey as well.