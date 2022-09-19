What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2YDo_0i1DYD8900
Ebyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.

Determining the Poorest Cities in the state of Florida: The website RoadSnacks wanted to know where the poorest cities could be found in Florida. So it analyzed 221 cities with over 5,000 residents and looked at metrics like median income, poverty, unemployment, quality of living, and crime to determine which cities were "poorest." Note that ""poor' in the RoadSnacks study was not used only to describe income. Additional factors were also considered.

Which Florida City Came in First? Pahokee came in first place. This city has a population of 6,286 and a median income of $30,180. The unemployment rate was 23.8%, and the poverty rate was 37.6%.

The Rest of the Top 10: Here is a closer look at what RoadSnacks named as the remainder of the top 10 poorest cities in Florida:

Belle Glade:

Population: 19,829

Median Income: $28,028 (4th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 13.3% (6th highest)

Poverty Rate: 40.2% (2nd highest)

Opa-Locka:

Population: 16,008

Median Income: $22,494 (lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 10.6% (10th highest)

Poverty Rate: 40.4% (highest)

Avon Park:

Population: 10,539

Median Income: $30,574 (7th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 17.1% (2nd highest)

Poverty Rate: 26.3% (17th highest)

Sebring:

Population: 10,454

Median Income: $30,655 (8th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 17.1% (3rd highest)

Poverty Rate: 26.6% (16th highest)

Perry:

Population: 6,884

Median Income: $34,788 (11th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 9.3% (16th highest)

Poverty Rate: 32.2% (5th highest)

Florida City:

Population: 11,855

Median Income: $37,556 (20th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 12.4% (7th highest)

Poverty Rate: 31.1% (7th highest)

Palatka:

Population: 10,388

Median Income: $27,143 (3rd lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 8.6% (22nd highest)

Poverty Rate: 30.1% (11th highest)

Inverness:

Population: 7,399

Median Income: $30,308 (6th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 10.6% (11th highest)

Poverty Rate: 21.5% (27th highest)

South Bay:

Population: 6,665

Median Income: $40,117 (3rd lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 10.7% (9th highest)

Poverty Rate: 27.7% (15th highest)

The Remainder of the Top 50: We've looked pretty closely at the top 10, but it's still interesting to look at numbers 11-50, as follows. The numbers by each are the population and the poverty rate, respectively.

11 Holly Hill, 12,259 29.6%

12 Fort Pierce, 45,855 28.6%

13 Leesburg, 23,142 20.7%

14 Arcadia, 8,187 30.2%

15 Starke, 5,415 31.7%

16 Wildwood, 7,339 25.0%

17 Lauderdale Lakes, 36,063 21.6%

18 Fellsmere, 5,692 16.5%

19 Live Oak, 6,929 21.5%

20 Marianna, 6,607 30.4%

21 Ocala, 60,021 19.2%

22 Palmetto, 13,678 21.4%

23 Haines City, 25,178 19.8%

24 Belleview, 5,028 18.8%

25 Hallandale Beach, 39,782 20.7%

26 Lauderhill, 71,827 19.1%

27 Fort Meade, 6,163 17.0%

28 Clewiston, 7,910 19.0%

29 South Pasadena, 5,090 18.8%

30 Riviera Beach, 35,025 20.0%

31 Tallahassee, 1 92,885 25.2%

32 Daytona Beach, 68,711 20.5%

33 North Miami, 62,468 19.2%

34 New Port Richey, 16,542 16.2%

35 West Park, 15,052 17.1%

36 Pembroke Park, 6,716 22.5%

37 Miami Gardens, 110,767 17.3%

38 North Lauderdale, 44,189 18.7%

39 Kissimmee, 72,410 25.1%

40 Lake City, 12,166 20.2%

41 Gainesville, 133,611 29.7%

42 Dania Beach, 32,125 16.3%

43 North Miami Beach, 42,824 15.5%

44 Miami, 461,080 21.5%

45 DeFuniak Springs, 6,696 13.8%

46 Brooksville, 8,384 18.8%

47 Homestead, 68,937 23.0%

48 Pompano Beach, 111,202 17.3%

49 Deerfield Beach, 80,822 16.8%

50 Quincy 7,237 34.8%

Additional Information: RoadSnacks is one source of data, but we can look to others for additional information. The website Stacker recently ran a similar article which looked at the Florida cities with the most people living in poverty. That data showed Opa-Locka coming in first, Belle Glade coming in second, and Brownsville coming in third. This data focused more on poverty numbers, however.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 125

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
24352 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

This Florida State Park was the Setting for Movies, Has a Historic Lodge, a 68 Degree Spring, and Offers Boat Tours

Many Floridians enjoy state parks that are reminiscent of old Florida. There's just something comforting about visiting a location that hasn't changed all that much in many years. Many of these parks also have a historical significance that dates back to the time of Native Americans and mastodons. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is one example.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The Best Florida Cities to Retire on Less Than $3,000 Per Month, According to Go Banking Rates

Philipp Michel Reichold, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many retirees carefully budget their monthly expenses out of necessity. That may be true more than ever in Florida as inflation outpaces the nation and housing costs rise. According to Yahoo, in 2020, nearly 3.4 million retirees received Social Security benefits at an average of around $1,516.23 per month. Therefore, living as frugally as possible makes sense.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

This Butterfly, Once Thought To Be Extinct, Has Shown Up in Florida Botanical Gardens and State Parks

Many Floridians like to attract butterflies to their backyard garden or to see them flying in the sunshine state's botanical gardens or national and state parks. Many of them are beautiful, and it can be relaxing to watch them.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of Most Diverse States in the United States

America is known to be a country of different cultures, religions, ethnicities, economic statuses, and educational backgrounds. Recent census data shows that America is becoming increasingly ethnically diverse sooner than expected.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Both Small and Large Florida Colleges and Universities Mentioned in a List of the Best Colleges of 2022-2023

Where one chooses to go to college can be an important decision. This vital choice may dictate where a student lives for the next four years, with whom they spend their time, their future earning capacity and debt ratio, and how they might make a living in the future. Many students and families will look to rankings to determine which colleges are "best" and then attempt to apply to the highest quality schools to which school the student may be admitted and can afford. Of course,different students will have different preferences about whether they prefer a large university or a small college.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today

Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

2 Florida National Parks Make List of Underrated Parks One Should Visit

Many of America's national parks saw a record number of visitors in 2021 as people realized that it's easy to see natural wonders in their backyards. And while popular national parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon may always stand out, there are plenty of lesser-known national parks that experts believe may be worth a visit. Below, we will look at two in Florida that have been identified as such:

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida City Mentioned as Among the Rudest in the United States

Very few people enjoy experiencing what they perceive as rude behavior. Whether you're experiencing cultural differences, a misunderstanding, or negative interactions, navigating rudeness can be a challenge. Unfortunately, you'll arguably experience rudeness in some places more than others.

Read full story
274 comments
Alys Beach, FL

2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in America

When one thinks of a beautiful destination in America, one might think of iconic cities like New York City or colorful, seaside communities like those in Cape Cod. There's no arguably no shame in being attracted to beautiful places. They can soothe and uplift us when we visit them.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."

For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."

Read full story
20 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United States

Anyone who travels knows that there are many hues to take in throughout the United States. That's true whether you're looking at rock formations, colorful buildings, leaf foliage, mountain ranges, sunsets, or even graffiti.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.

Read full story
9 comments
Tallahassee, FL

The Florida Connection to the History of Sports Drinks

If you watch professional sports today, you'll likely see elite athletes drinking sports drinks like Powerade and Gatorade during games and competitions. Many consider these sports drinks an essential part of recovery during or after strenuous activities, but it wasn't always this way. There was a time when athletes and sports teams were on their own for hydration and replenishment.

Read full story
Florida State

6 Historic and Tourable Lighthouses in Florida

Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There's something alluring about lighthouses to many people. The idea of a beacon that can guide vessels into a safe harbor is a comforting thought. Many people think of places such as Cape Cod and Michigan when they think of lighthouses, but Florida not only has some lovely, historic lighthouses, some are tourable. Below is a list of six:

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022

Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

This Lesser-Know State Park Features Florida's Tallest Native American Ceremonial Burial Mound and Offers Guided Tours

Some Florida Parks are popular and well-traveled. Silver Springs, Honeymoon Island, and John Pennekamp are a few examples. Others are not as well known, but still have much to offer. Letchworth-Love Mounds Archaeological State Park is one example of a park that has been called "obscure" but may be interesting to some.

Read full story
3 comments
Stuart, FL

Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022

Many people have a nostalgic longing for small towns. It's a comforting thought that it's easier to know and be known in a smaller community, and it's appealing to think that life slows down some when you're not in an urban setting.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

The Florida Cities with the Most Green Space Per Capita

According to the Conversation, “green space” means a public area in a city or town that includes plant or water features set aside for recreation. Many people like having green spaces in the cities where they live, and there may be a good reason for that. Studies have shown that green spaces in urban areas can boost our mood and overall health.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy