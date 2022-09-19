What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?

Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.

Determining the Poorest Cities in the state of Florida: The website RoadSnacks wanted to know where the poorest cities could be found in Florida. So it analyzed 221 cities with over 5,000 residents and looked at metrics like median income, poverty, unemployment, quality of living, and crime to determine which cities were "poorest." Note that ""poor' in the RoadSnacks study was not used only to describe income. Additional factors were also considered.

Which Florida City Came in First? Pahokee came in first place. This city has a population of 6,286 and a median income of $30,180. The unemployment rate was 23.8%, and the poverty rate was 37.6%.

The Rest of the Top 10: Here is a closer look at what RoadSnacks named as the remainder of the top 10 poorest cities in Florida:

Belle Glade:

Population: 19,829

Median Income: $28,028 (4th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 13.3% (6th highest)

Poverty Rate: 40.2% (2nd highest)

Opa-Locka:

Population: 16,008

Median Income: $22,494 (lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 10.6% (10th highest)

Poverty Rate: 40.4% (highest)

Avon Park:

Population: 10,539

Median Income: $30,574 (7th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 17.1% (2nd highest)

Poverty Rate: 26.3% (17th highest)

Sebring:

Population: 10,454

Median Income: $30,655 (8th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 17.1% (3rd highest)

Poverty Rate: 26.6% (16th highest)

Perry:

Population: 6,884

Median Income: $34,788 (11th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 9.3% (16th highest)

Poverty Rate: 32.2% (5th highest)

Florida City:

Population: 11,855

Median Income: $37,556 (20th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 12.4% (7th highest)

Poverty Rate: 31.1% (7th highest)

Palatka:

Population: 10,388

Median Income: $27,143 (3rd lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 8.6% (22nd highest)

Poverty Rate: 30.1% (11th highest)

Inverness:

Population: 7,399

Median Income: $30,308 (6th lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 10.6% (11th highest)

Poverty Rate: 21.5% (27th highest)

South Bay:

Population: 6,665

Median Income: $40,117 (3rd lowest)

Unemployment Rate: 10.7% (9th highest)

Poverty Rate: 27.7% (15th highest)

The Remainder of the Top 50: We've looked pretty closely at the top 10, but it's still interesting to look at numbers 11-50, as follows. The numbers by each are the population and the poverty rate, respectively.

11 Holly Hill, 12,259 29.6%

12 Fort Pierce, 45,855 28.6%

13 Leesburg, 23,142 20.7%

14 Arcadia, 8,187 30.2%

15 Starke, 5,415 31.7%

16 Wildwood, 7,339 25.0%

17 Lauderdale Lakes, 36,063 21.6%

18 Fellsmere, 5,692 16.5%

19 Live Oak, 6,929 21.5%

20 Marianna, 6,607 30.4%

21 Ocala, 60,021 19.2%

22 Palmetto, 13,678 21.4%

23 Haines City, 25,178 19.8%

24 Belleview, 5,028 18.8%

25 Hallandale Beach, 39,782 20.7%

26 Lauderhill, 71,827 19.1%

27 Fort Meade, 6,163 17.0%

28 Clewiston, 7,910 19.0%

29 South Pasadena, 5,090 18.8%

30 Riviera Beach, 35,025 20.0%

31 Tallahassee, 1 92,885 25.2%

32 Daytona Beach, 68,711 20.5%

33 North Miami, 62,468 19.2%

34 New Port Richey, 16,542 16.2%

35 West Park, 15,052 17.1%

36 Pembroke Park, 6,716 22.5%

37 Miami Gardens, 110,767 17.3%

38 North Lauderdale, 44,189 18.7%

39 Kissimmee, 72,410 25.1%

40 Lake City, 12,166 20.2%

41 Gainesville, 133,611 29.7%

42 Dania Beach, 32,125 16.3%

43 North Miami Beach, 42,824 15.5%

44 Miami, 461,080 21.5%

45 DeFuniak Springs, 6,696 13.8%

46 Brooksville, 8,384 18.8%

47 Homestead, 68,937 23.0%

48 Pompano Beach, 111,202 17.3%

49 Deerfield Beach, 80,822 16.8%

50 Quincy 7,237 34.8%

Additional Information: RoadSnacks is one source of data, but we can look to others for additional information. The website Stacker recently ran a similar article which looked at the Florida cities with the most people living in poverty. That data showed Opa-Locka coming in first, Belle Glade coming in second, and Brownsville coming in third. This data focused more on poverty numbers, however.