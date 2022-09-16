The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.

Determining the Most Budget-Friendly Places to Live in Florida: The website HomeSnacks wanted to determine the cheapest places to live in Florida. The site looked at median home and rent prices to determine a home price to income ratio and a rent to income ratio.

It also looked at the crime rate and cost of living so that financial data wasn't the only criteria used. HomeSnacks then used this combined data to give each city a raw score. Perhaps not surprisingly, most of the places on this list are small towns with a population of under 10,000, with a few exceptions.

Here are the places that HomeSnacks found to be the cheapest in Florida. Places are listed from highest to lowest:

1. Live Oak

Located in northern Florida, the small town of Live Oak is in proximity to the Suwannee River Twin Rivers State Forest.

Population: 6,929

Home Price To Income Ratio: 2.2x

Income To Rent Ratio: 61.4x

2. DeFuniak Springs

Located in the Florida Panhandle, DeFuniak Springs has been called the best small in Florida by MSN's Insider Online. Many find this city to be quite charming, with its vineyards and stately historic district. There is a photo of DeFuniak Springs at the top of this article.

Population: 6,69

Home Price To Income Ratio: 2.5x

Income To Rent Ratio: 67.3x

3. Quincy

In Gadsden County, the small town of Quincy scored a 7/10 for affordability and a 9/10 for diversity, according to HomeSnacks. Despite its affordability, there are some "Coca-Cola millionaires" in Quincy due to the company previously having a bottling plant there.

Population: 7,237

Home Price To Income Ratio: 2.2x

Income To Rent Ratio: 54.8x

4. Fort Meade

Fort Meade is a small town is located in central Florida and east of Tampa. It scored an 8.5/10 for affordability due to its home price-to-income ratio.

Population: 6,163

Home Price To Income Ratio: 2.4x

Income To Rent Ratio: 50.2x

5. Macclenny

Macclenny, Florida is located in northeast Florida in Baker County. It scored well for the income-to-rent index, and isn't too far from Jacksonville.

Population: 6,732

Home Price To Income Ratio: 3.1x

Income To Rent Ratio: 67.6x

6. Dade City

Although this small town is located outside of Tampa, it's considered part of the Tampa Bay area. Although it ranked sixth, it had the fifth best home price to income ratio.

Population: 7,270

Home Price To Income Ratio: 2.2x

Income To Rent Ratio: 50.8x

7. Eustis

Eustis is a bit bigger than other cities on the list, but its population is still only around 24,115. The town is part of the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford Metropolitan statistical area.

Home Price To Income Ratio: 3.2x

Income To Rent Ratio: 65.3x

8. Callaway

Callaway is mid-sized compared to other cities on the list. It is considered a suburb of Panama City in north Florida and is located in Bay county.

Population: 14,691

Home Price To Income Ratio: 2.9x

Income To Rent Ratio: 54.9x

9. Mascotte

This town is near Disney World in Central Florida. In addition to being close to Disney World and Orlando, you can also visit the 4,000-acre Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont from this location.

Population: 6,031

Home Price To Income Ratio: 2.9x

Income To Rent Ratio: 58.2x

10. Belleview

Belleview is located in the middle of the state and boasts a 20% lower cost of living than Florida overall. Living in Belleview brings many outdoor activities, such as visiting parks and lakes like Lake Lillian.

Population: 5,028

Home Price To Income Ratio: 2.4x

Income To Rent Ratio: 48.6x