Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United States

Anyone who travels knows that there are many hues to take in throughout the United States. That's true whether you're looking at rock formations, colorful buildings, leaf foliage, mountain ranges, sunsets, or even graffiti.

The website The Discoverer wanted to identify the places throughout the United States that it thought were the most colorful. The result was a list of 15 colorful choices geographically dispersed throughout the United States. Some picks on the list featured natural, outdoor colors, and some included man-made coloring, as was the case for the Florida pick.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had one pick on this list, which is arguably positive when one considers many states had no picks at all. The Discoverer chose Miami Beach's Ocean Drive and noted that a visit was like stepping back into the 1930s. The site liked Ocean Drive's neon and pastel colors offset by the lush greenery of the surrounding landscape.

It's not just The Discoverer that likes the aesthetics of Ocean Drive. The location has been featured in films such as There's Something About Mary, Scarface, and The Birdcage. The Versace mansion and The Carlyle are also well-known landmarks on the Drive.

The History of Ocean Drive: According to Trip Savvy, investors bought the swampland that is now part of Ocean Drive in the 1910s. A luxury hotel was erected in 1913. A shopping district soon followed. The architectural style that was becoming popular at that time was art deco. As more and more construction happened around this area, it became a hot spot. Some buildings were restored in the 1980s.

Popular Activities on Ocean Drive: The strip encompasses 1st street all the way up until 15th street. The entire stretch is filled with shops, dining, nightlife, cars, and various entertainment. One of the most popular activities outside of shopping and dining is strolling the Drive and people watching and just taking in the aesthetics of the architecture. People who enjoy history may want to know that the Drive is on the National Register of Historic Places, and you can learn about the history of the Drive at the Art Deco District Welcome Center.

Reviews: Ocean Drive has nearly 12,400 reviews on TripAdvisor at an average of around 4.5 out of 5 stars. Most reviewers felt that the Drive was worth seeing, but some noted that food and shopping were quite expensive. Many also noted that the experience is very different between daytime and evening hours. Lack of parking was also noted.

Additional Picks that Made the List: It's interesting to see which spots The Discoverer chose outside of Florida. Here is the rest of the list of the what The Discoverer considered were the most colorful places in the United States:

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Cranberry Bogs, Massachusetts

Downtown Arts District, Los Angeles

.Fall Foliage of Stowe, Vermont

French Quarter, New Orleans

Grand Prismatic Spring, Wyoming

Mendenhall Glacier, Alaska

Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard

Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Painted Hills, Oregon

Painted Ladies, San Francisco

Papakōlea Beach, Hawaii

Rainbow Row, Charleston

Skagit Valley, Washington

Willow City Buebonnets, Texas