What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
Determining the "Richest" Cities in Florida: The website HomeSnacks wanted to determine which cities were the "richest," so it looked at the Census Bureau's 2016-2020 American Community Survey for metrics like median household income, poverty level, quality of life, cost of living, and the unemployment rate for 221 cities with over 5,000 residents. In this way, "richest" doesn't just mean the most wealthy. Other factors were considered.
Which City Came in First Place?: Lake Mary, which had a median income of $92,441 came in first place. Lake Mary had a median home price of $329,700, an unemployment rate of 2.4%, a poverty level of 4.2%, and a crime rate nearly 46% lower than the national average.
The Rest of the Top 10: Lake Mary took the top spot, but one can have a closer look at the top 10, as follows:
Palm Beach:
Population: 8,776
Median Income: $169,003
Unemployment Rate: 3.3%
Poverty Rate: 3.9%
Longboat Key:
Population: 7,299
Median Income: $108,015
Unemployment Rate: 3.0%
Poverty Rate: 3.7%
Jacksonville Beach
Population: 23,562
Median Income: $96,629
Unemployment Rate: 2.5%
Poverty Rate: 6.2%
Atlantic Beach
Population: 13,831
Median Income: $84,830
Unemployment Rate: 2.9%
Poverty Rate: 4.3%
Parkland
Population: 32,878
Median Income: $159,692
Unemployment Rate: 3.9%
Poverty Rate: 3.6%
Palm Beach Gardens
Population: 56,979
Median Income: $89,736
Unemployment Rate: 2.9%
Poverty Rate: 5.6%
Naples
Population: 21,750
Median Income: $118,141
Unemployment Rate: 2.5%
Poverty Rate: 7.6%
Neptune Beach
Population: 7,214
Median Income: $95,819
Unemployment Rate: 3.0%
Poverty Rate: 6.6%
North Palm Beach
Population: 13,090
Median Income: $71,830
Unemployment Rate: 1.7%
Poverty Rate: 4.9%
The Rest of the Top 50: Now that we've taken a close look at the top 10, it's interesting to look at the remaining top 50. The monetary value next to each city is the median income.
11 Sanibel, $92,875
12 Coral Gables, $103,999
13 Southwest Ranches, $133,750
14 Fort Myers Beach 32.33, $75,919
15 Niceville, $82,219
16 Royal Palm Beach, $83,636
17 Pinecrest, $164,419
18 Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, $69,860
19 Key Biscayne, $166,667
20 Marco Island, $84,288
21 Miami Lakes, $77,535
22 Cooper City, $108,763
23 Oviedo, $98,922
24 Lighthouse Point, $76,001
25 Destin, $81,468
26 Jupiter, $87,163
27 West Melbourne, $75,552
28 Tequesta, $76,556
29 Weston, $113,032
30 Debary, $71,554
31 Safety Harbor, $83,116
32 Panama City Beach, $65,253
33 Belle Isle, $101,042
34 Miami Shores, $125,202
35 Key West, $73,029
36 Wilton Manors, $72,070
37 Wellington, $90,924
38 Winter Park, $80,500
39 Winter Springs, $76,550
40 North Bay Village, $69,239
41 North Port, $64,543
42 Doral, $75,138
43 Satellite Beach, $84,293
44 Valparaiso, $67,679
45 Venice, $61,953
46 Miami Springs, $65,910
47 Minneola, $72,764
48 Milton, $62,561
49 Bonita Springs, $72,475
50 Palmetto Bay, $123,235
Additional Data: HomeSnacks is one website, but one can look at additional data for more information. The website Most Expensively looked at the wealthiest cities in Florida. Pinecrest came in first. Parkland came in second, and Key Biscayne came in 3rd. However, this list was based entirely on median income and not on other metrics.
Ventured published a similar list, also based on income. Fisher Island came in first, Manalapan came in second, and Golden Beach came in 3rd.
