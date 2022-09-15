What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.

Determining the "Richest" Cities in Florida: The website HomeSnacks wanted to determine which cities were the "richest," so it looked at the Census Bureau's 2016-2020 American Community Survey for metrics like median household income, poverty level, quality of life, cost of living, and the unemployment rate for 221 cities with over 5,000 residents. In this way, "richest" doesn't just mean the most wealthy. Other factors were considered.

Which City Came in First Place?: Lake Mary, which had a median income of $92,441 came in first place. Lake Mary had a median home price of $329,700, an unemployment rate of 2.4%, a poverty level of 4.2%, and a crime rate nearly 46% lower than the national average.

The Rest of the Top 10: Lake Mary took the top spot, but one can have a closer look at the top 10, as follows:

Palm Beach:

Population: 8,776

Median Income: $169,003

Unemployment Rate: 3.3%

Poverty Rate: 3.9%

Longboat Key:

Population: 7,299

Median Income: $108,015

Unemployment Rate: 3.0%

Poverty Rate: 3.7%

Jacksonville Beach

Population: 23,562

Median Income: $96,629

Unemployment Rate: 2.5%

Poverty Rate: 6.2%

Atlantic Beach

Population: 13,831

Median Income: $84,830

Unemployment Rate: 2.9%

Poverty Rate: 4.3%

Parkland

Population: 32,878

Median Income: $159,692

Unemployment Rate: 3.9%

Poverty Rate: 3.6%

Palm Beach Gardens

Population: 56,979

Median Income: $89,736

Unemployment Rate: 2.9%

Poverty Rate: 5.6%

Naples

Population: 21,750

Median Income: $118,141

Unemployment Rate: 2.5%

Poverty Rate: 7.6%

Neptune Beach

Population: 7,214

Median Income: $95,819

Unemployment Rate: 3.0%

Poverty Rate: 6.6%

North Palm Beach

Population: 13,090

Median Income: $71,830

Unemployment Rate: 1.7%

Poverty Rate: 4.9%

The Rest of the Top 50: Now that we've taken a close look at the top 10, it's interesting to look at the remaining top 50. The monetary value next to each city is the median income.

11 Sanibel, $92,875

12 Coral Gables, $103,999

13 Southwest Ranches, $133,750

14 Fort Myers Beach 32.33, $75,919

15 Niceville, $82,219

16 Royal Palm Beach, $83,636

17 Pinecrest, $164,419

18 Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, $69,860

19 Key Biscayne, $166,667

20 Marco Island, $84,288

21 Miami Lakes, $77,535

22 Cooper City, $108,763

23 Oviedo, $98,922

24 Lighthouse Point, $76,001

25 Destin, $81,468

26 Jupiter, $87,163

27 West Melbourne, $75,552

28 Tequesta, $76,556

29 Weston, $113,032

30 Debary, $71,554

31 Safety Harbor, $83,116

32 Panama City Beach, $65,253

33 Belle Isle, $101,042

34 Miami Shores, $125,202

35 Key West, $73,029

36 Wilton Manors, $72,070

37 Wellington, $90,924

38 Winter Park, $80,500

39 Winter Springs, $76,550

40 North Bay Village, $69,239

41 North Port, $64,543

42 Doral, $75,138

43 Satellite Beach, $84,293

44 Valparaiso, $67,679

45 Venice, $61,953

46 Miami Springs, $65,910

47 Minneola, $72,764

48 Milton, $62,561

49 Bonita Springs, $72,475

50 Palmetto Bay, $123,235

Additional Data: HomeSnacks is one website, but one can look at additional data for more information. The website Most Expensively looked at the wealthiest cities in Florida. Pinecrest came in first. Parkland came in second, and Key Biscayne came in 3rd. However, this list was based entirely on median income and not on other metrics.

Ventured published a similar list, also based on income. Fisher Island came in first, Manalapan came in second, and Golden Beach came in 3rd.