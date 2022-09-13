Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022

Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.

Determining Which Places Check the Most Boxes for Retirees: The website WalletHub wanted to find out which cities offered the best retirement location for retirees, so it looked at metrics like affordability, activities available, quality of life, and health care for over 182 cities in the United States. Specifically, WalletHub looked at criteria such as tax friendliness, recreation activities, availability of volunteer activities, walkability, the percentage of the population over 65, the crime rate, and the weather, to name just a few criteria used.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did very well, taking 7 of the top 20 spots. Florida cities that ranked in the top 20 were:

Orlando at number 2, which ranked well in the category of activities

Miami at number 4

Ft. Lauderdale at number 5

Tampa at number 9

St. Petersburg at number 15, (which ranked well for the quality of life category)

Cape Coral at 17, and

Pembroke Pines at number 19.

Which U.S. City Ranked the Best? Which Ranked the Worst?: Charleston, South Carolina, ranked 1st as the best retirement spot. Bridgeport, Connecticut, was ranked 182nd.

Additional Data About Florida Cities as Retirement Spots: WalletHub is one source of data, but there are other sources that one can look at. In November 2021, U.S. News & World Report named the best places to retire in Florida. It ranked Orlando at number 11th, Tampa 5th, and Sarasota 1st. News & World Report also had smaller cities on their list, including Lakeland, Daytona Beach, Naples, Melbourne, and Port St. Lucie.

In February 2022, Retirement Living released a list of "Best Cities to Retire in 2022." It named Florida's Palm Coast as number 1, Largo as number 3, Cape Coral as number 4, Lakeland as number 6, Boca Raton as number 7, Ft. Myers as number 8, and Port St. Lucie as number 9.

Boca Raton was ranked as number 3 on Money.com's "10 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022." And Travel + Leisure ranked Tampa as the number 1 spot for Florida retirees in April 2022.

The Rest of WalletHub's List: It's interesting to see which areas of the country made the list outside of Florida. Here is the rest of WalletHub's Top 50 List of the 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire:

1 Charleston, SC

2 Orlando, FL

3 Cincinnati, OH

4 Miami, FL

5 Fort Lauderdale, FL

6 San Francisco, CA

7 Scottsdale, AZ

8 Wilmington, DE

9 Tampa, FL

10 Salt Lake City, UT

11 Casper, WY

12 Minneapolis, MN

13 Atlanta, GA

14 Denver, CO

15 St. Petersburg, FL

16 Boise, ID

17 Cape Coral, FL

18 Las Vegas, NV

19 Pembroke Pines, FL

20 Honolulu, HI

21 Tempe, AZ

22 Madison, WI

23 San Diego, CA

24 Pittsburgh, PA

25 Cheyenne, WY

26 Fargo, ND

27 New Orleans, LA

28 Raleigh, NC

29 Columbia, SC

30 Port St. Lucie, FL

31 Richmond, VA

32 Missoula, MT

33 West Valley City, UT

34 Los Angeles, CA

35 Hialeah, FL

36 Dover, DE

37 Birmingham, AL

38 Glendale, CA

39 Sioux Falls, SD

39 Nashua, NH

41 Overland Park, KS

42 Washington, DC

43 Grand Rapids, MI

44 Akron, OH

45 Virginia Beach, VA

46 Knoxville, TN

47 Colorado Springs, CO

48 Huntington Beach, CA

49 Portland, ME

50 Tucson, AZ